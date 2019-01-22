A man flew 2,500 miles to attend a bachelor party he was mistakenly invited to

caption A blurry photo from the ski trip. source willnovak/Instagram

Will Novak, a man from Phoenix, Arizona, was accidentally invited to a bachelor party for a man he has never met before named Angelo.

Novak was added to an email chain because of a typo.

But he decided it would be fun and funny to attend the ski trip in Vermont to commemorate the marriage of a man he had never met before.

A GoFundMe and one cross-country flight later, Novak made it.

He had fun!

In January, Will Novak recieved a rather unexpected email inviting him to attend a bachelor party for a man named Angelo in Vermont.

The catch? Novak, a Phoenix, an Arizona resident, didn’t know anyone named Angelo.

Novak figured out that he had been accidentally added to the email chain because of a typo – still, that didn’t stop him. He saw this mistake as an opportunity to make some new friends and go skiing, per USA Today.

“I do not know who Angelo is. I am a Will Novak who lives in Arizona. Vermont seems like a very far way for me to travel for the bachelor party of a guy I’ve never met,” he wrote in response to the email invite, per a transcript shared on Novak’s GoFundMe page. “That being said: f—— count me in!”

When the party planners responded, confirming that Novak was welcome to attend the ’80s-themed weekend, he set his plan into motion.

To help defray ski rental and travel costs, Novak set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to get him to the party, which quickly circulated online. At the time of this post, he had far exceeded his original goal of $750, raising $4,375 for the trip.

According to the fundraiser page, all leftover funds not spent on Novak’s trip would be donated to be the soon-to-be newlyweds, who are expecting a child.

After a 2,500 mile, cross-country flight from Phoenix to Boston later, he made it to the party.

And it was fun!

We went to bed at 530am. It’s 948am now and we’re starting to wake up.#AngelosBachelorParty is kicking my ass already — Will Novak (@WillNovak13) January 19, 2019

Novak spent the weekend skiing, getting to know Angelo’s friends, and the groom-to-be himself – who didn’t know that a perfect stranger would be at his bachelor party until just a few weeks before, Novak told USA Today.

So, the weekend’s success begs the question: Will Novak be at the wedding? As for now, he told USA Today, it’s still up in the air.