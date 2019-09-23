Will Smith decided to do a 10-day fast after gaining weight and reaching an all-time high of 225 pounds

caption Will Smith opened up about his health on “Red Table Talk.” source Red Table Talk/Facebook

Will Smith appeared on Monday’s episode of the Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” which is hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow Smith.

The 50-year-old actor called an impromptu family meeting to discuss health and wellness after he gained weight and reached an all-time high of 225 pounds during a recent family vacation.

“For breakfast, I was having four or five muffins,” Smith said. “‘Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule. I had a little vodka and that was pretty much my routine for the 10 days.”

Once the vacation ended, the “Gemini” star fasted for 10 days and “had the epiphany that I don’t know anything about food.”

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hit Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk” returned on Monday with a health-focused episode initiated by Smith, who called an “emergency” meeting with his wife, mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield Norris, daughter Willow Smith and sons Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino).

Will revealed that while on vacation last month, he got into a cycle of unhealthy eating.

caption From left to right: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Trey Smith. source Red Table Talk/Facebook

“I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I had ever weighed in my entire life,” he said.

Will continued: “‘I’ve lived most of my adult life, and certainly my professional career, in brilliant, muscular condition.”

The 50-year-old actor also mentioned that while starring in the 2001 movie “Ali,” based on the life of boxer Muhammad Ali, he weighed 223 pounds. The difference is that he gained fat, rather than muscle, during his recent vacation.

After returning home from the family trip, he went on a strict, disciplined diet. By the fourth day, the “Fresh Prince” star realized that he no longer needed blood pressure medication (which he had been taking for nearly 10 years) and his levels “normalized.”

“I had the epiphany that I don’t know anything about food,” he said.

Will went on to say that he was “the tightest and leanest that I’d ever been” while portraying Deadshot in the 2016 “Suicide Squad” movie.

“But I had headaches all the time,” he added.

“I couldn’t believe that I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat,” Will said of the wellness lesson he learned.

He added: “I eat food like an addict. I love food. But I realized my relationship with food was that I eat for fun. I eat for joy.”

Watch the full “Red Table Talk” video below (Will Smith talks about his health at 1:55).