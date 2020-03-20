Will Smith said he feels responsible for ‘a lot of the misinformation’ around the coronavirus because of ‘I Am Legend’

caption Will Smith starred in the post-apocalyptic movie in 2007. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Warner Bros. Pictures/Roadshow Entertainment

Will Smith told Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s talk show, that he feels “responsible for a lot of the misinformation” about the coronavirus because of his 2007 movie “I Am Legend.”

In the movie, Smith plays virologist Robert Neville in a world where most of humanity has been wiped out by a virus that turns them into blood-thirsty mutants.

Smith told Red Table Talk that he visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while preparing for the role, and said: “It really changed my life and how I looked at the world.”

Smith also stressed the importance of social distancing.

In a roundtable interview on his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith’s talk show “Red Table Talk,” which aired on Wednesday, Will Smith said he feels responsible for some of the misinformation circulating about the coronavirus.

“I wanted to do this because in 2008, I made ‘I Am Legend,’ so I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation,” Smith said with a smile.

In the film, which actually came out in 2007, Smith plays virologist Robert Neville, one of the rare humans left in a world where a virus has wiped out most of humanity and turned them into blood-thirsty, zombie-like mutants.

“Just as a family we’ve been setting down and we’ve been talking,” Smith said.

“And when I was preparing for ‘I am Legend,’ my character was a virologist so I had an opportunity in my preparation for the role to go to the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], and there was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world.”

Smith also spoke out the importance of social distancing and broke it down using this scenario: “Imagine that our local hospital can handle 40 respiratory patients at one time. And under normal circumstances, 40 respiratory patients, for that hospital, is a lot. You know, they’ll be at 12 or 15, so they can handle it,” Smith said.

“The way the virus is moving and the reason why we need to practice social distancing and the idea of flattening the curve is if 50 people show up at that hospital at one time, to get 40 beds, right, now you have 10 people in critical condition that aren’t going to get help.”

In the rest of the episode, which was the second of season three, Dr. Michael Osterhold, the director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, discussed the coronavirus and provided his expertise on the current crisis.

