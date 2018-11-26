Will Smith kidnapped Lewis Hamilton and tied him to a chair in a viral Twitter prank because he wanted to race the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix himself

caption Lewis Hamilton kidnapped by Will Smith in a weird, but funny, Twitter joke. source Twitter / Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was kept hostage before the final race of the Formula 1 season in a joke video by Hollywood prankster Will Smith.

Hamilton was tied to a chair as Smith tried to steal the F1 champion’s identity and race the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix himself, just 30 minutes before the race was due to start.

Smith told Hamilton: “You black, I’m black, ain’t nobody gonna know the difference.”

Of course, it was all a joke for social media so Hamilton was eventually released.

He then went to the grid, won the race, and performed donut spins after the finish line before stripping off for a trophy ceremony where he poured champagne all over his tattooed body.

Lewis Hamilton was kidnapped and tied to a chair for a Twitter stunt by Will Smith, as the Hollywood actor wanted to steal the Formula 1 champion’s identity and race the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix himself.

Hamilton posted a video of the stunt on Sunday, just 30 minutes before the Abu Dhabi race – the final event in the 2018 F1 world championship calendar – was scheduled to start.

In the video, Hamilton is taped to a chair and looking visibly distressed. He can also be heard saying to Smith, “Bro, seriously, this is not cool, man.”

But Smith had one thing on his mind – commandeering Hamilton’s Mercedes AMG F1 car and taking part in the curtain-calling race.

Smith tells Hamilton it’s “a once in a lifetime opportunity” for him, that Hamilton has “already won” the championship, and that he should “save something for other people.”

He then said people would not notice the switch in driver: “You black, I’m black, ain’t nobody gonna know the difference.”

The video ends when Smith leaves Hamilton tied to the chair, with Hamilton calling after him: “You better win, man!”

Watch Hamilton’s video of the Smith stunt below:

Of course, the video was all a joke and Hamilton made it to the grid where he finished the F1 season on a high as he took the Abu Dhabi chequered flag with a 2.581 second lead over his closest rival Sebastian Vettel, according to BBC Sport.

It was Hamilton’s 11th race win of the year and capped an incredible season, having done enough to win a fifth world title last month.

To celebrate, he performed donut spins on the track, stripped off at the trophy ceremony, and poured champagne all over his tattooed body.