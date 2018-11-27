Will Smith is escorted away from Lewis Hamilton’s F1 car after ‘taking it for a joyride’ in a second prank video directed by Michael Bay

caption Michael Bay (right) directs Lewis Hamilton (left) and Will Smith. source Formula 1

Will Smith “took” Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes AMG F1 car for a joyride in Abu Dhabi, according to yet another Twitter prank posted by Hamilton himself.

The stunts have been widely circulated on social media, and were even directed by “Transformers” filmmaker Michael Bay.

In a sequel to the weekend’s popular kidnapping stunt, Smith appeared to take Hamilton’s car for a spin, and is then shown being escorted away by security.

You can watch the footage below.

The latest comedy video follows one from the weekend which saw Hollywood actor Smith tie Hamilton to a chair and attempt to steal the F1 champion’s identity so he could race the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix himself.

In a clear sign it was all a joke for social media, Smith told Hamilton: “You black, I’m black, ain’t nobody gonna know the difference.”

Additional details have now been released, and Business Insider has been told that “Transformers” filmmaker Michael Bay (shown above) directed the extraordinary footage.

“He was at the race and decided to take over filming in the garage,” an F1 spokesperson told BI.

Hamilton posted a sequel to the original video to his Twitter account on Monday.

In the follow-up prank, Smith – or a stunt double pretending to be Smith – can be seen in Formula 1 leathers and a helmet, casually strolling to Hamilton’s Mercedes AMG F1 car and taking it for a joyride where he performs donut spins. A commentator even says, “We’ve got a lunatic on the track.”

A police siren then interrupts the footage. A visibly sweaty Smith looks at the camera and is escorted away from the pits by Formula 1 security.

Watch the comedy footage here:

Bro, you didn’t win the race?!?! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/B8dtbVFr3f — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 26, 2018

Of course, it was all a joke. Smith never raced in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Hamilton was the one who competed in the event, and won.

Hamilton, a five-time F1 champion, will hope to defend his title when the 2019 season gets underway next year.