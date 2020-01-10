Will Smith admits he ‘wasn’t happy’ with his sequel to ‘Men in Black’: ‘I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels’

- source
- NBC and Columbia Pictures
- Will Smith appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and spoke about his upcoming movie “Bad Boys for Life,” which hits theaters on Friday, January 17.
- The film follows a 1995 movie called “Bad Boys” that starred Smith and Martin Lawrence as detectives and spawned a 2003 sequel.
- Smith said that it was “really critical and important to me” that they didn’t simply remake the prior films or go for a “cash grab,” which was his experience with some of his past projects.
- “I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels. I wasn’t happy with the ‘Men In Black’ sequel,” the 52-year-old actor said.
- Smith portrayed Agent J in the franchise’s 1997 film and sequels released in 2002 and 2012. It’s unclear which movie he was referring to in his interview with Fallon.
- “It’s fantastic. Y’all gonna love it,” Smith told the audience of his new “Bad Boys” sequel. “I say that a lot. I’m gonna keep it real – sometimes I say, ‘Y’all gonna love it,’ but y’all not gonna love it. Sometimes I’ve seen it and I know y’all not gonna love it. But it’s an expensive movie.”
- Watch the video below (Smith talks about “Bad Boys for Life” and “MIB” at 1:33).
