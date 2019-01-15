Will Smith is worth a reported $300 million — here’s how he built his fortune

caption Will Smith has an estimated net worth in the hundred millions. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Will Smith’s net worth is reportedly $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Will Smith generates income from his music and acting career

Smith also co-owns a production company that’s produced many films including an “Annie” remake and “I Robot.”

Over the span of more than three decades, actor and rapper Will Smith has made a name for himself in the music and film industries. From starring in roles in blockbuster hits such as “Independence Day,” “Men in Black,” and “Ali” to creating unforgettable singles like “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit’ It” and “Wild Wild West,” Smith’s place in entertainment history has been solidified by his countless achievements.

It’s no secret that Smith has long been noted as one of the most bankable actors and so it’s no surprise that many people have wondered just how much the celebrated actor is worth. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith, who brings in a reported $40 to $80 million a year, has a current estimated net worth of $300 million.

Here’s a breakdown of how Will Smith has built and continues to build his fortune.

Smith has sold millions of albums and has had multiple hit singles.

Smith’s musical catalog may be celebrated by many due to his hits in the ’90s and early 2000s, but some aren’t aware that his music career actually kicked off in the ’80s. During this time, Smith was part of the duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. It was with their sophomore album “He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper,” that the two made history by releasing the first dual album in hip-hop (on vinyl) and their single “Parents Just Don’t Understand” became the first to win the Grammy-Award for best rap performance.

Since the group’s first album release in 1987, Smith has released 10 albums total, with five of them being attributed to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, four of them spotlighting himself as a solo artist, and one album that was a compilation of his music.

His last solo album, “Lost and Found,” hit shelves in 2005. And in 2013, Billboard reported that he has sold close to 10 million solo albums in the US. Plus, Smith could continue making more profitable tunes because in May 2018 he promised to return to music with more than just one single.

He’s acted in dozens of films.

Acting in over two dozen films with three scheduled to be released in 2019 including Disney’s live-action adaptation of 1992’s “Aladdin,” Smith has made a name for himself as an actor ever since he starred in the sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1990.

Although Smith’s last onscreen appearance in the 2017 Netflix film “Bright” didn’t receive as much applause as some of his previous roles, that doesn’t mean he’s still not bringing in the big bucks. Forbes reported that the film brought the actor a hefty $20 million.

And according to Complex, Smith has also earned $20 million for his role in “Ali” and the same for his role in “Hitch.” They also reported that Smith earned a hefty $71.4 million for his role in “The Pursuit of Happyness.” But that’s not even the most Smith has reportedly earned from a role; Smith has also reportedly made $100 million from his reprisal of Agent J in 2013’s “Men in Black 3.”

He’s also a film producer.

Even though a lot of focus is often placed on what movies Smith acts in himself, he’s also the co-owner of his own production company called Overbrook Entertainment. He shares ownership with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and film producer James Lassiter. The company works to produce films, television shows, and music projects.

Since its creation in the ’90s, the company has produced a number of films including the 2006 cult classic “ATL,” the blockbuster hit “Ali,” Netflix’s applaudable film “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” and other films including “I Robot,” “The Karate Kid,” “Annie,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” and so much more. The upcoming film “Gemini Man,” which Smith also stars in, will fall under the actor’s production hat, too. The film will hit theaters in October 2019.

Many of these movies have made quite a bit in the box office and through home market sales, although it’s unsure how much of the film’s profits Will Smith received. “ATL” made about $21 million in the domestic box office and “The Secret Life of Bees” raked in almost $40 million in the worldwide box office.

