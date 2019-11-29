Will Smith posted a video of an actual turkey blocking his car on the highway on Thanksgiving: ‘My dude, get out the street!’

By
Tom Murray
-
Will Smith encountered some seasonal traffic on the road.

Will Smith encountered some seasonal traffic on the road.
willsmith / Instagram

  • Will Smith shared a video on Instagram of a real-life turkey holding up traffic on Thanksgiving.
  • “It definitely must be Thanksgiving when you got a damn turkey in the road,” Smith says as he approaches the bird on the freeway.
  • He beeps his horn and says: “My dude, get out the street!”
  • Car horns can then be heard blaring as Smith pans the camera back round to himself and shakes his head.
  • He captioned the post: “Why did the turkey cross the road? No really… why did he do this?! I’m trying to get the fam’ some pies!”
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

