Attorney general nominee William Barr appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for high-stakes confirmation hearings

President Trump’s nominee for attorney general, William Barr, is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings today and Wednesday.

Barr, 68, previously served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. Since then, he’s worked as a corporate lawyer in private practice.

While Barr is widely-respected in the conservative legal world, some of his opinions have garnered controversy. Barr came under scrutiny for sending an unsolicited 20-page memo to the DOJ criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller probe’s line of investigation into possible obstruction of justice and witness tampering by Trump.

The memo called Mueller’s inquiry into whether Trump obstructed justice when he fired FBI director James Comey “legally unsupportable” and “potentially disastrous.”

But in his prepared remarks submitted to the Committee, Barr promised that “on my watch, Bob will be allowed to complete his work.”

Democratic Senators on the Judiciary Committee have vowed to further press Barr on his views on the Mueller probe, executive power, and a range of other topics.

Sen. Lindsey Graham begins the hearings with opening remarks

caption Lindsey Graham. source Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Graham opened up the hearings by acknowledging the past tension on the Committee, and thanking former Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein for their leadership.

“If I can do what you and Sen. Grassley were able to do, I will have done the committee a great service. Last year was tough, but you and Sen. Feinstein did the best you could.”

“I want us to do better, and I’ll be measured as possible. The immigration Lindsey will show up, but I’ll try my best,” he said.

Graham then introduced Barr:

“Mr. Barr, when you look at what he’s done in his life its incredible. He’s been AG before, from 91 to 93 by voice vote. Deputy AG from 90 to 91…assistant AG to Office of Legal Counsel, academically gifted, and legislative counsel to the CIA.”

“You will be challenged, you should be challenged, the memo, there will be a lot of talk about it,” he told Barr. “I want to let you know we appreciate you stepping up at a time when we need your temperament and background.”

Ranking member Sen. Feinstein gives opening remarks

caption Dianne Feinstein. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I want to say a word about women. 25 years ago, there were no women on this committee,” Feinstein said.

“I want to particularly welcome Sen. Ernst and Sen. Blackburn. I think it’s important that this committee be representative of our society at large,” she said, referencing Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Feinstein then laid out some of her concerns with Barr’s memo on the Mueller probe and his views on executive power.

“Top of mind for all of us is the ongoing investigation. Importantly, the attorney general must be willing to resist political pressure and be committed to protecting this investigation,” Feinstein said.

Retired Sen. Orrin Hatch testifies before the Committee to give remarks supporting Barr

Hatch, who served on the Judiciary Committee before retiring in 2019, appeared before the Committee as a witness to give remarks supporting Barr’s nomination.

“There is no question Bill is qualified to serve as Attorney General. He’s served in this position before, and received praise for his fairness, tenacity, and work ethic,” Hatch said.

He also noted that Barr is a “lawyer’s lawyer,” and was not in Pres. Bush’s inner circle when he was nominated in 1991.

“His reputation as a defender of the rule of law makes him a nominee the Senate and the President should be proud of,” Hatch said.

At 9:55 AM, Barr was sworn in and introduced his family, including his wife, 3 daughters, and daughters’ families – most of whom are also lawyers.

“Good morning Mr. Chairman, Ranking Member Feinstein, and members of the Committee. I’m honored President Trump has nominated me to the position of Attorney General,” he said, expressing regret he was appearing at a time when most of the federal government was shut down.

“We live in time when the country is deeply divided,” Barr said.

“In the current environment, the American people have to know that there are places in the government where the rule of law – not politics – holds sway, and where they will be treated fairly based solely on the facts and an even-handed application of the law. The Department of Justice must be such a place,” he continued.

Barr added that while he was partially retired before being nominated, he said he accepted the nomination out of a sense of public duty.

“If confirmed, I will serve with the same independence as in 1991…. As Attorney General, my allegiance will be to the rule of law, the Constitution, and the American people. That is how it should be,” he said.

Barr pledged to protect the Mueller probe, continuing its work cracking down on violent crime, and enforcing immigration laws

Barr also pledged to protect the Mueller probe, pre-emptively addressing concerns from some Senators.

“I believe it is in the best interest of everyone – the President, Congress, and, most importantly, the American people – that this matter be resolved by allowing the Special Counsel to complete his work,” Barr said. “On my watch, Bob will be allowed to finish his work.”

He also addressed the controversial memo he sent to the DOJ.

“As I explained in a recent letter to Ranking Member Feinstein, my memo was narrow in scope, explaining my thinking on a specific obstruction-of-justice theory under a single statute that I thought, based on media reports, the Special Counsel might be considering,” he explained.

“The memo did not address – or in any way question – the Special Counsel’s core investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

Sen. Graham asked Barr to examine anti-conservative bias in the FBI and the Department of Justice

Graham asked Barr to look into reports that the FBI opened a counter-intelligence investigation into Trump after he fired FBI director James Comey in May of 2017.

“In my understanding, there are many investigations going on,” Barr said, adding he had never heard of a President being a target of a counter-intelligence investigation.

Graham then read text messages sent between FBI special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who were removed from the Mueller probe after exchanging anti-Trump text messages.

“You’re supposed to do your job without an agenda,” Graham said, asking Barr to examine what happened in 2016 with FBI agents expressing disdain from Trump.

Barr then said he trusted Mueller to be fair and reasonable to the President, and vowed to make as much of Mueller’s findings as available to the public as possible.

Barr added he had a “very high opinion” of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and his service in the DOJ.

Addressing the memo, Barr said it was “very common” for him and other former senior officials to weigh in on DOJ matters they believed to be legally improper.

Barr said he also “weighed in repeatedly” to “complain” about the DOJ prosecuting Democratic. Sen. Bob Menendez on corruption charges. After Menendez’s case ended in a hung jury, the DOJ declined to re-try him.

In response to questioning from Sen. Feinstein, Barr elaborated more on his views on obstruction of justice

Barr said he “didn’t recall” getting an non-public, confidential information about the Mueller probe.

When Sen. Feinstein asked Barr how he knew what particular obstruction of justice statue Mueller was examining suspected obstruction of justce under, Barr said he was speculating.

“No, I don’t know what Mueller’s interpretation of 1512 is,” he said, adding that a President who attempted to interfere in an investigation involving him or his family should be “looked into.”

Barr futher added that “corrupt intent” was an important component of obstruction of justice.

Barr was questioned by Sen. Chuck Grassley

Barr promised Grassley he would fully implement the First Step Act, the criminal justice reform package passed by Congress and signed by the President last month.

Barr explained that he took a hardline tough-on-crime stance while working in the DOJ in the early 1990s owning to the high rates of violent crime and, in his view, too low sentences for violent criminals at the time.

“And I think the time was right to take stock and make changes to our penal system based on current experience,” Barr said. “So I have no problem with the approach of reforming the sentencing structure. And I will faithfully enforce that law.”

In response to questioning from Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Barr denied he had been “antagonistic” against the Mueller probe or even criticized it

“When you strip away a lot of the rhetoric, the two things that have been thrown up as me sort of being antagonistic to the investigation are two things. One, a very mild comment I made that I wish the team had been more balanced. I wasn’t criticizing Mueller,” he said.

Barr said he had no criticisms of the Russia probe “at all” despite his previous writings. “I think the Russians attempted to interfere with the election. And I think we have to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Barr also rebuffed accusations that his 20-page memo on obstruction was a thinly-veiled “audition” for the AG job.

“That’s ludicrous. If I wanted the job and was going after the job, there are many more direct ways of me bringing myself to the president’s intention than writing an 18-page legal memorandum and sending it to the Department of Justice.”

Barr also made it clear that he believed the President dangling a pardon in exchange for a witness not incriminating him would be a “a crime.” Trump has not ruled out pardoning his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who has been convicted of 8 federal crimes in connection with the Mueller probe.