A photographer captured the notes William Barr’s grandson wrote during his grandpa’s confirmation hearing

caption William Barr’s young grandson Liam holds a note that he had just written to his grandfather as he sits behind Barr during his testimony before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be attorney general of the United States on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2019. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

William Barr, President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, sat for his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, but Barr wasn’t alone – members of his family, including his grandson, were also present.

Liam, Barr’s young grandson spent part of the hearing scribbling notes for his grandpa, including a letter that said “you are doing great.”

It was William Barr’s confirmation hearing, but his grandson, Liam, stole some of the spotlight.

The young boy sat next to his parents as senators questioned Barr, President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Liam, 8, is the son of Barr’s daughter, Mary Daly, who is a federal prosecutor and who works for the deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, and Michael Daly, who is a Justice Department lawyer.

Barr joked that Liam would “someday be in the Department of Justice.”

“Think about medical school, Liam,” Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina quipped. “Somebody needs to make money in the family.”

Read more: William Barr: Mueller and I are ‘good friends’ and ‘I don’t believe’ he ‘would be involved in a witch hunt’

Later in the hearing, a Reuters photographer caught Liam writing his own notes. On a blank piece of paper, the boy wrote “Dear Grandpa, I love you so much. You are doing great so far, but I know you still will. I am having so much fun. Love, Liam.”

“P.S.,” he added, “I think Rusha’s (sic) people are fine. It is the goverment is the problem.”

If you have kids, you know these are the BEST photos of the month. Attorney general nominee Bill Barr's young grandson, Liam, had a notepad during today's confirmation hearing. (Photos: @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/bFotPCgwzR — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 15, 2019

During the hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota offered Liam a mint, while Sen. Diane Feinstein offered to send “a little care package down to” to him.

“He deserves a medal,” she said.

And on Twitter, Sen. John Kennedy shared pictures with the boy, saying he’d had a great conversation with him.