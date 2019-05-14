A celebrity hairstylist has accused his heiress wife of faking a marriage for ‘attention’

caption Jordan Blackmore married Andi Potamkin in 2015. Or so he thought. source jordanblackmore_/Instagram

In 2015, celebrity hairstylist Jordan Blackmore married auto heiress Andi Potamkin in a lavish desert wedding with a celebrity guest list and activities including watercolor classes, horseback riding, and yoga, the New York Post reported.

All told, the event cost $1 million in total to put on.

Now, Blackmore is accusing Potamkin of faking the marriage, according to The Fashion Law.

“The truth was that Andi never wanted to marry Jordan; she just wanted a lavish wedding experience, a public-relations stunt and the attention that came with it,” the lawsuit claims.

Potamkin told The New York Post the lawsuit leans on “untrue and irrelevant information about my family, included for no purpose other than to attempt to publicly embarrass us.”

At the time, Coveuter called it “dreamiest desert wedding you’ve ever seen.”

But in a new lawsuit, celebrity hairstylist Jordan Blackmore has accused of auto heiress Andi Potamkin of getting married just to have a lavish $1 million party, as The New York Post first reported.

The couple was married in 2015 at the Amangiri resort in Utah. Celebrity guests including Elizabeth Olsen and Selena Gomez attended. The event’s save the date cards were accompanied with crystal geodes, which guests had to break up with hammers.

The wedding itself sounded like a festival: There was yoga, watercolor classes, zip lining, horseback riding, and s’more making over the course of four days. Guests were instructed to dress in desert-themed colors like eucalyptus, rose, and something called “dune ecru,” and “frequent outfit changes [were] encouraged,” reported The New York Post.

After the wedding, the couple went on a honeymoon trip to California, which cost $25,000.

Now, Blackmore alleges that it was all a sham. The wedding, the vacation, and the years of marriage.

“The truth was that Andi never wanted to marry Jordan; she just wanted a lavish wedding experience, a public-relations stunt and the attention that came with it,” the lawsuit claims according to the Post.

But the marriage was “fake,” according to a lawsuit

In December 2018, Potamkin told Blackmore she wanted to end their relationship. But as they were trying to hash out a settlement, he found out they were never married at all, The Fashion Law reports.

In the settlement, the couple’s marriage was referred to as a “symbolic ceremony … that did not constitute a legally binding marriage,” which Blackmore found to be both confusing and troubling, as he believed they were legally married, The Fashion Law reported.

But the couple never got a marriage license in New York, where they live, or Utah, where they were married, according to the New York Post.

When the wedding happened, the ceremony was officiated by yoga instructor (and friend of the couple) Dana Rizer. But Potamkin told Rizer that she didn’t have to be ordained ahead of their wedding, as she claimed it wasn’t their “official” ceremony, according to The Post.

The lawsuit alleges that Andi’s father Alan Potamkin, the 70-year-old co-chairman of the Potamkin Auto Group, was concerned when Blackmore was hesitant to sign a prenuptial agreement, according to The Fashion Law.

Eventually, the New York Post reports, the Potamkins persuaded Blackmore to sign what is described as a “punitive” prenup.

“The last three years of his life had been based on a fraud, orchestrated by Andi and [her father] Alan Potamkin, who duped [him] into believing that he was married to Andi,” according to a portion of the lawsuit reviewed by The Fashion Law.

Blackmore “was shaken to his core by the discovery of what Andi and Alan Potamkin surreptitiously did to him,” his lawyer Matthew Coogan told The New York Post.

Now, he is seeking over $2 million in damages.

A representative for Potamkin told the New York Post that Blackmore’s lawsuit leans on “tons of untrue and irrelevant information about my family, included for no purpose other than to attempt to publicly embarrass us.”

According to The Fashion law, Blackmore maintains that their marriage was “fake” the whole time. A love game, if you will.