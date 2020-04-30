Flour Shop’s rainbow explosion cake kit is a pretty awesome birthday gift idea to send a friend celebrating in isolation

source Williams Sonoma

Flour Shop is a New York City-based bakery that’s known for its brightly colored Explosion Cakes.

Recently, the bakery collaborated with Williams Sonoma and launched cake kits for its signature Rainbow Explosion Cake. The kits include all ingredients and baking tools you need to bake Flour Shop’s signature treat at home.

Celebrations look a bit different right now as many of us are practicing social distancing, self-isolating, or quarantining at home. These kits are a creative and delicious surprise to send anyone who’s celebrating a birthday, graduation, or another exciting milestone soon.

Flour Shop’s cakes have been a staple of the New York dessert scene since gaining popularity on social media in 2017.

In 2019, Flour Shop and Williams Sonoma teamed up on a collection of cake kits so that anyone can bake a beautiful and delicious Rainbow Explosion Cake at home. The bright and colorful cake explodes with sprinkles when it’s cut to serve, adding fun and whimsy to any birthday or graduation celebration!

Williams Sonoma sells a few versions of the cake kit. The Flour Shop Rainbow Explosion Cake Kit, at $59.95, includes just the ingredients: cake mix, food coloring gels, frosting mix, and sprinkles. The Flour Shop Basics Cake Set, at $139.95, comes with everything in the Cake Kit, plus three GoldTouch 6″ cake pans and a copy of Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem’s cookbook “The Power of Sprinkles.” The Ultimate Cake Set, at $289.95, includes everything in the Basics Cake Set, plus three more cake pans (for a total of six), a cake stand, four mini Flour Shop spatulas, and four mini Flour Shop spoonulas.

In addition to cake sets, Flour Shop’s Williams Sonoma collection also includes mixing bowls, oven mitts, dessert plates, cake forks, and more. For anyone celebrating a birthday or another exciting milestone during the coronavirus pandemic, we recommend anything from the collection for a pretty awesome surprise.