25 last-minute gifts from Williams-Sonoma you can still get in time

If you’re shopping for last-minute gifts for the home cook or baker this holiday season, Williams-Sonoma has you covered with free Christmas Eve delivery on thousands of items for orders placed before 7 p.m. EST on December 20.
There’s no minimum amount you have to spend to get free standard shipping. Orders over $49 are eligible for free fast shipping if you use promo code “Ships4Free” at checkout.
We combed through William Sonoma’s holiday deals and 25 that will make thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list. From waffle makers, to Le Creuset Dutch ovens, to Christmas-themed dinnerware to bring some extra cheer, you’ll find it, and more, below.
Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven (2 3/4 Qt.)
$129.95 (originally $240) [You save $90.05]
All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Saucepan
Olivewood Box Grater
$29.99 (originally $39.95) [You save $9.05]
Breville Fast Slow Pro Pressure Cooker, 6-Qt.
$249.95 (originally $380) [You save $130.05]
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
$549.95 (originally $700) [You save $150.05]
Breville Smart Waffle Maker
$143.96 (originally $260) [You save $116.04]
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker & Espresso Maker
$134.95 (originally $269.95) [You save $135]
Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Deep Sauté Pan
$249.95 (originally $450) [You save $150.05]
DIY Spiced Cider Kit
$29.99 (originally $44.95) [You save $14.95]
Emile Henry Ruffled Rectangular Baker
$59.99 (originally $68) [You save $9]
Williams Sonoma Lacquered Pepper Mill
$34.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $14.95]
‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Mixed Tumblers
$55.96 (originally $69.95) [You save $13.99]
Twas the Night Mixed Dipping Bowls (set of 4)
$27.95 (originally $39.95) [You save $12]
Vegetable Skewers (set of 6)
$21.99 (originally $29.99) [You save $8]
Wüsthof Gourmet 12-Piece Knife Block Set
$149.95 (originally $499) [You save $350.05]
Wüsthof Gourmet 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$59.95 (originally $124) [You save $64.05]
Twas Frosted Clove Soap and Lotion Gift Crate
$89.95 (originally $71.96) [You save $18.01]
Snowman Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set
$27.96 (originally $34.99) [You save $8.03]
Williams Sonoma V-Shaped Cast-Iron Smoker Box
$14.99 (originally $19.99) [You save $5]
Calphalon Elite Nonstick Roasting Pan With Rack
$119.99 (originally $325) [You save $205.01]
Trudeau Pro Silicone Tapered Rolling Pin
$11.99 (originally $19.99) [You save $8]
Oak Paddle Tapas Set
$103.99 (originally $129.95) [You save $25.94]
Peppermint Bark Tartan Gift Crate
$71.96 (originally $89.95) [You save $18.01]
Swissmar BBQ Tool Set
$39.99 (originally $50) [You save $11.01]
Champagne Set
