25 last-minute gifts from Williams-Sonoma you can still get in time

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Williams Sonoma

If you’re shopping for last-minute gifts for the home cook or baker this holiday season, Williams-Sonoma has you covered with free Christmas Eve delivery on thousands of items for orders placed before 7 p.m. EST on December 20.

There’s no minimum amount you have to spend to get free standard shipping. Orders over $49 are eligible for free fast shipping if you use promo code “Ships4Free” at checkout.

We combed through William Sonoma’s holiday deals and 25 that will make thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list. From waffle makers, to Le Creuset Dutch ovens, to Christmas-themed dinnerware to bring some extra cheer, you’ll find it, and more, below.

Looking for more last-minute gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven (2 3/4 Qt.)

source Williams Sonoma

All-Clad d5 Stainless-Steel Saucepan

source Williams Sonoma

Olivewood Box Grater

source Williams Sonoma

Breville Fast Slow Pro Pressure Cooker, 6-Qt.

source Williams Sonoma

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender

source Williams Sonoma

Breville Smart Waffle Maker

source Williams Sonoma

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker & Espresso Maker

source Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Deep Sauté Pan

source Williams Sonoma

DIY Spiced Cider Kit

source Williams Sonoma

Emile Henry Ruffled Rectangular Baker

source Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Lacquered Pepper Mill

source Williams Sonoma

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Mixed Tumblers

source Williams Sonoma

Twas the Night Mixed Dipping Bowls (set of 4)

source Williams Sonoma

Vegetable Skewers (set of 6)

source Williams Sonoma

Wüsthof Gourmet 12-Piece Knife Block Set

source Williams Sonoma

Wüsthof Gourmet 4-Piece Steak Knife Set

source Williams Sonoma

Twas Frosted Clove Soap and Lotion Gift Crate

source Williams Sonoma

Snowman Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set

source Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma V-Shaped Cast-Iron Smoker Box

source Williams Sonoma

Calphalon Elite Nonstick Roasting Pan With Rack

source Williams Sonoma

Trudeau Pro Silicone Tapered Rolling Pin

source Williams Sonoma

Oak Paddle Tapas Set

source Williams Sonoma

Peppermint Bark Tartan Gift Crate

source Williams Sonoma

Swissmar BBQ Tool Set

source Williams Sonoma

Champagne Set