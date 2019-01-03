20 great deals on kitchen essentials at Williams Sonoma’s semi annual sale — from a $10 spatula to a $300 Dutch oven

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Williams Sonoma has just added hundreds of items to its semi-annual sale, so you can save on cooking tools you’ll use on a regular basis.
The sale covers everything from a basic rolling pin to a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, so there’s definitely something for everyone and every budget. Best of all, most orders are eligible for free standard shipping if you use the promo code “FREESHIP” at checkout.
To save you time, we looked through the whole sale and rounded up 20 deals that are actually worth checking out.
And while Williams Sonoma is known for stocking high-end kitchen tools, a majority of the items below are available for less than $50, so you won’t have to break the bank to give yourself a major kitchen upgrade this year.
Keep reading for 20 great deals on kitchen essentials at Williams Sonoma’s semi annual sale:
Cole & Mason Ardingly Faux Marble Salt & Pepper Mill
$38.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $10.96]
Rocket Ship Cocktail Shaker
$39.95 (originally $59.99) [You save $20.04]
Linen Double Hemstitch Table Runner
$29.99 (originally $59.95) [You save $29.94]
Staub Ceramic Stoneware 4-Piece Set
$99.99 (originally $270) [You save $180.01]
Williams Sonoma Silicone Spatula with Stainless-Steel Handle
$9.99 (originally $12.95) [You save $2.96]
Star Wars Deathstar Ice Molds & Glasses Set
$54.99 (originally $69.95) [You save $24.96]
Boska Pasta Lovers Gift Set
$38.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $10.96]
Gentlemen’s Hardware Cocktail Set
$16.99 (originally $24.95) [You save $7.96]
Williams Sonoma Signature Hard-Anodized Copper Core Dishwasher-Safe Fry Pan
$59.99 (originally $99.95) [You save $39.96]
All-Clad Stainless-Steel Cook & Serve Pan
$139.99 (originally $179.95) [You save $39.96]
Red Tartan Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set
$16.99 (originally $34.95) [You save $17.96]
Trudeau Pro Silicone Tapered Rolling Pin
$9.99 (originally $19.95) [You save $9.94]
Moscow Mule Gift Crate
$74.99 (originally $109.95) [You save $34.96]
Two-in-One Vertical Chicken Roasting Pan
$39.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $9.96]
Vagnbys Champagne Set
$54.99 (originally $69.95) [You save $14.96]
Le Creuset Signature Tartan Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven
$299.99 (originally $380) [You save $80]
Williams Sonoma Melamine Measuring Cups
$9.99 (originally $14.95) [You save $4.96]
Swissmar BBQ Tool Set
$39.99 (originally $50) [You save $10.01]
Green Herb Snips
$9.99 (originally $12.95) [You save $2.96]
Enameled Colander
