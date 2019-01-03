20 great deals on kitchen essentials at Williams Sonoma’s semi annual sale — from a $10 spatula to a $300 Dutch oven

By
Brandt Ranj, Business Insider US
-

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Enameled Colander

source
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma has just added hundreds of items to its semi-annual sale, so you can save on cooking tools you’ll use on a regular basis.

The sale covers everything from a basic rolling pin to a Le Creuset Dutch Oven, so there’s definitely something for everyone and every budget. Best of all, most orders are eligible for free standard shipping if you use the promo code “FREESHIP” at checkout.

To save you time, we looked through the whole sale and rounded up 20 deals that are actually worth checking out.

And while Williams Sonoma is known for stocking high-end kitchen tools, a majority of the items below are available for less than $50, so you won’t have to break the bank to give yourself a major kitchen upgrade this year.

Keep reading for 20 great deals on kitchen essentials at Williams Sonoma’s semi annual sale:

Cole & Mason Ardingly Faux Marble Salt & Pepper Mill

source
Williams Sonoma

$38.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $10.96]

Rocket Ship Cocktail Shaker

source
Williams Sonoma

$39.95 (originally $59.99) [You save $20.04]

Linen Double Hemstitch Table Runner

source
Williams Sonoma

$29.99 (originally $59.95) [You save $29.94]

Staub Ceramic Stoneware 4-Piece Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$99.99 (originally $270) [You save $180.01]

Williams Sonoma Silicone Spatula with Stainless-Steel Handle

source
Williams Sonoma

$9.99 (originally $12.95) [You save $2.96]

Star Wars Deathstar Ice Molds & Glasses Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$54.99 (originally $69.95) [You save $24.96]

Boska Pasta Lovers Gift Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$38.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $10.96]

Gentlemen’s Hardware Cocktail Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$16.99 (originally $24.95) [You save $7.96]

Williams Sonoma Signature Hard-Anodized Copper Core Dishwasher-Safe Fry Pan

source
Williams Sonoma

$59.99 (originally $99.95) [You save $39.96]

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Cook & Serve Pan

source
Williams Sonoma

$139.99 (originally $179.95) [You save $39.96]

Red Tartan Oven Mitt & Pot Holder Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$16.99 (originally $34.95) [You save $17.96]

Trudeau Pro Silicone Tapered Rolling Pin

source
Williams Sonoma

$9.99 (originally $19.95) [You save $9.94]

Moscow Mule Gift Crate

source
Williams Sonoma

$74.99 (originally $109.95) [You save $34.96]

Two-in-One Vertical Chicken Roasting Pan

source
Williams Sonoma

$39.99 (originally $49.95) [You save $9.96]

Vagnbys Champagne Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$54.99 (originally $69.95) [You save $14.96]

Le Creuset Signature Tartan Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven

source
Williams Sonoma

$299.99 (originally $380) [You save $80]

Williams Sonoma Melamine Measuring Cups

source
Williams Sonoma

$9.99 (originally $14.95) [You save $4.96]

Swissmar BBQ Tool Set

source
Williams Sonoma

$39.99 (originally $50) [You save $10.01]

Green Herb Snips

source
Williams Sonoma

$9.99 (originally $12.95) [You save $2.96]

Enameled Colander

source
Williams Sonoma

$14.99 (originally $19.95) [You save $4.96]