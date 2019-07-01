A-Rod, Rebel Wilson, and Emily Mortimer are among the stars who turned out for the first day of Wimbledon

caption A general view of the All England Club on the first day of The Championships, Wimbledon 2019. source Clive Brunskill/Getty

The Wimbledon tennis tournament kicked off in London on Monday.

It was a star-studded affair, with celebrity sightings from the movie, music, and royal worlds.

Wimbledon kicked off on Monday, with the best tennis players in the world descending on the grass courts of the All England Club for a shot at the third grand slam title of the season.

The tournament’s location on the outskirts of London paired with the ritzy club’s royal connections make it a draw for celebrity spectators.

Among the stars who turned out for the opening round on Monday were former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Australian actress Rebel Wilson – and there are sure to be many more celebrity sightings as the tournament heats up.

Continue to see all of the celebrities who attended the first day of Wimbledon

Australian actress Rebel Wilson was one of the most famous faces in the Royal Box on Monday.

Also seated in the section was actress Emily Mortimer and her husband Alessandro Nivola.

Later in the day, former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez took a seat next to the couple.

It seems A-Rod treated himself to some of the tournament’s famous strawberries and cream.

Musician Janelle Monaé wore a striped suit set for her Wimbledon outing.

Lottie Tomlinson, sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, attended Wimbledon with her boyfriend, “Made in Chelsea” star Sam Prince.

Keeley Hawes, who played opposite Richard Madden in the critically acclaimed TV show “Bodyguard,” wore a purple and red floral dress to Wimbledon.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson had a laugh with her boyfriend, rapper Lancey Foux.

Model Lara Stone provided contrast to the players’ all-white dress code with her blackout ensemble.

Model Amber Le Bon, daughter of Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, went more classic with her tennis whites.

The Duke of Kent, Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, attended the first day in his duties as president of the All England Club.