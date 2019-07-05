An Australian tennis player was fined $56,100 for not trying hard enough in his sad 58-minute Wimbledon defeat

caption Tomic in his post-match press conference. source BBC Sport

Bernard Tomic has been fined his full first round prize money – £45,000 ($56,100) – for not putting in enough effort in his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The Wimbledon match lasted just 58 minutes, which is the shortest match played at the tournament since 2004.

Tomic was also fined at Wimbledon in 2017.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined £45,000 ($56,100) for not trying hard enough in his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Tomic lost 6-2 6-1 6-4 to the Frenchman in a match that lasted just 58 minutes – the shortest match seen at Wimbledon since 2004.

As a result, the 26-year-old has been fined his full prize money for not meeting the “required professional standards.”

“All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every Grand Slam match,” tournament organizers said in a statement released on Thursday.

“It is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first-round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 ($56,100) which will be deducted from prize money.”

Tomic has the option to appeal the decision to the director.

Spectators weren’t given much of a match to watch, with Tomic frequently hitting the ball into the net and failing to run for points.

“I mean, I played pretty bad,” the world number 96 said in his post-match press conference, making no attempt to hide his disinterest in being there.

And when a reporter asked if Tomic was happy with the amount of effort he put in, he simply said: “Next question please.”

Read more: A wound-up Rafael Nadal managed to unravel Nick Kyrgios in a confusing, wild, but brilliant Wimbledon drama

As for his opponent, Tsonga reportedly isn’t happy about Tomic being fined either, because he believes it makes his win mean less.

“It’s like what I did was not win,” Tsonga said. “It’s like I was just here and I just won because, they said, he didn’t play enough.”

This isn’t the first time Tomic has been fined at Wimbledon – back in 2017, he was fined £11,500 ($15,000) for saying he was “a little bit bored out there” in a press conference after losing a first-round match against Mischa Zverev.

The incident also lead to Tomic being dropped by his sponsor Head.

Fines for lack of effort are on the rise in tennis following a rule introduced in 2018 that aims to prevent injured players from entering tournaments only to retire during the first round.