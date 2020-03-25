There may not be a Wimbledon at all in 2020 because of issues with grass conditions if they try to postpone the tournament

caption Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018. source Tony O’Brien/Reuters

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the organizers of Wimbledon, said they have been preparing for the tournament to be canceled or postponed.

In a statement, organizers said postponing may be difficult because of grass conditions later in the year, meaning the tournament might have to be canceled.

Organizers also said they have ruled out playing behind closed doors, with no fans.

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the organizers of Wimbledon, said in a statement on Wednesday that the famous tennis tournament could be canceled because of the novel coronavirus.

Organizers said in the message that they have been working closely with health officials since January to prepare and make contingency plans for the 2020 tournament.

However, the organizers acknowledged that while postponement is possible, they may also have to outright cancel the tournament because of grass conditions later in the year.

“At this time, based on the advice we have received from the public health authorities, the very short window to us to stage the Championships due to the nature of our surface suggests that postponement is not without significant risk and difficulty,” the statement read.

Organizers also said that they have ruled out playing behind closed doors.

The statement comes as the global sports world has been rocked by the spread of COVID-19. In tennis, Indian Wells and the Miami Open were both canceled. The French Open was moved from May to September 20-October 4.

