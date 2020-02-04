You could win a $250,000 home makeover from the Property Brothers

caption Drew and Jonathan Scott are giving away a $250,000 home renovation with ADT. source ADT

Drew and Jonathan Scott, known for their show “Property Brothers,” are partnering with the home-security company ADT to give away a $250,000 home renovation.

The winner of the contest will get to design the renovation with the Scott brothers, and they’ll receive a free ADT smart-home security system.

“We don’t typically work with a budget of $250,000,” Drew Scott told Insider. “This is the kind of thing that will transform your lives.”

You can enter the sweepstakes by posting a video to social media, according to the contest website.

Jonathan and Drew Scott are known for their work on “Property Brothers,” on which Drew is a realtor and Jonathan is a contractor. Together, they create dream homes for people all over the country.

Despite their busy schedules, the brothers are teaming up for a new project with ADT, the home-security company, that will bring their decor skills from the screen to your own home.

The Scott brothers are offering one family a $250,000 home makeover

caption The contest was announced during the Super Bowl. source ADT

The “Pass the Protection” contest was announced during the Super Bowl on Sunday, after a series of promo videos featuring the Scotts encouraging people to watch the game had been released.

The Scott brothers told Insider that they wanted to be part of the contest because they think safety plays an important role in feeling at home.

“There’s a difference between just having the windows and the doors and the flooring and a collection of studs and stuff you have to have,” Jonathan said. “That’s a house.”

“But it’s creating that safe sanctuary, somewhere to recharge your batteries, somewhere to create memories or where your kids take their first steps. That’s a home, and so I don’t think you can have that sense of safety unless you create a place that’s protected, too.”

“That’s the piece of mind that really makes a house feel like a home,” Drew added, echoing his brother. “You’re protecting your memories, really.”

The winners of the contest will get to design their new space alongside the brothers

caption The brothers will design the renovation with the winners. source ADT

The Scotts told Insider that they will be working with the winners of the contest on the renovation.

“The exciting thing for us is everyone has a different solution they need for their home,” Jonathan said. “Someone may want to spend the whole $250,000 on a big TV so they can watch the Super Bowl next year on a big screen. Who knows?” he joked.

“We’re gonna give them as many ideas as we possibly can because we want to make sure this money gets used for whatever makes their place perfect,” he added.

Drew also pointed out that the $250,000 budget gives families a lot of opportunities to create change in their homes.

“If you think about it, when you watch ‘Property Brothers’ and Jonathan and I are renovating for people and designing these spaces, we don’t typically work with a budget of $250,000,” he said.

“There’s so much that people can do, no matter what’s important to that family,” Drew added, referring to the large budget.

To enter the contest, you need to submit a video via social media

caption The contest is accepting entries through March 2020. source ADT

The video can be posted on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook, and the contest website says it should explain what you want to protect in your home and why you should win the contest.

According to the contest page, you’ll want to get creative with your video entry.

The contest is accepting entries from now through March 16, 2020, and the Scotts told Insider that the more submissions they get, the better.

“This is the kind of thing that will transform your lives,” Drew said.

You can find out more about the sweepstakes here.