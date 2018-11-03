You could win a free trip to New Zealand or Spain, and all you have to do is vote

caption A trip to Machu Picchu could be in your future. source Shutterstock

Contiki, a tour company, is giving away a free trip plus $1,000 airfare credit to one person who can prove they voted.

To enter, post a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker, use the hashtag #VoteWithNoRegrets and tag and follow @contiki on Instagram.

Destinations include Spain, New Zealand, and Cambodia, among others.

This Tuesday is election day in the US, and one travel company really, really wants people to get out and vote. So much so, they’re sending one lucky voter on the trip of a lifetime.

Contiki, a tour company that specializes in international trips for people aged 18-35, is giving away an excursion, plus $1,000 airfare credit, to one person who proves that they hit up the polls. To enter all you have to do is post a selfie with your “I Voted” sticker, use the hashtag #VoteWithNoRegrets and tag and follow @contiki on Instagram.

On November 7, after we already know the results of the midterm elections, Contiki will announce the winner, who will then have the opportunity to select from a handful of itineraries around the world. The trips include a seven-night journey down Egypt’s Nile River or the chance to snap a photo in Machu Picchu, plus other excursions to places like Spain, New Zealand, or Cambodia.

caption If you vote, you might win a trip to New Zealand. source REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

Just to be clear, it’s against the law to take an actual photo of your ballot in many states. But it’s always a good idea to share a photo of your “I Voted” sticker to help inspire people to exercise their right to vote. This year, the chance to get to see the Pyramids of Giza is just an added to bonus.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.