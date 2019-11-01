A part of Windsor Castle that’s been closed to the public for over 150 years just reopened — and it’s been completely revamped. Take a peek inside.

caption Windsor Castle is one of the British royal family’s many residences. source Image Source / Getty Images

Windsor Castle‘s Inner Hall is finally open to the public.

The Inner Hall was originally built by King George IV in the 1820s as a place to greet guests, but was closed by Queen Victoria in 1866 after she requested that a smaller State Entrance Hall be built, the BBC reports.

However, a new hall was never built. Instead, the Inner Hall remained idle, soon taking up use as a storeroom.

Now, over 150 years later, the hall has been fully restored and officially reopened.

Now, the Royal Collection Trust has announced that the Inner Hall has reopened. The project is part of the Future Programme, a series by the Trust to “enhance the visitor experience at Windsor Castle,” per a press statement released by the Royal Collection Trust.

The Inner Hall is in a part of Windsor Castle that dates back to the 14th century, when King Edward III transformed the castle from a military fortress into a Gothic palace. Since then, it has been in use as one of many British royal residences.

Here’s what the Inner Hall looks like today.

Windsor Castle has been in use for over 900 years. It was first established as a royal residence in 1110 by King Henry I.

The Inner Hall is in a part of the castle which dates back to the mid-14th century, when King Edward III had turned Windsor into a palace. Here’s what it looks like today, post-renovations:

caption Newly reopened Inner Hall at Windsor Castle.

In the 1820s, King George IV used the Inner Halls as a State Entrance to welcome his guests.

In 1866, Queen Victoria closed the Inner Hall, hoping to build a smaller State Entrance. But her intention never came to fruition, and the existing hall remained idle for 150 years.

The Inner Hall can be seen as visitors take the near-three mile walk, which was created by Charles II in the 1680s. The Royal Collection Trust also announced that a new path will be opened to the hall, allowing the public to see it for the first time since it was closed over a century ago.

In another press statement, the Royal Collection Trust also announced that they will open up Windsor’s first permanent cafe next year, further enhancing the overall visitor experience at the castle.

caption View of the Long Walk.

