A wine company is looking to pay a ‘rosé influencer’ $10,000 and send them on a luxury trip to France

Wine brand Rosé All Day is looking to pay someone $10,000 and send them on a luxury trip to France to become the company’s “rosé influencer.”

Anyone over the age of 21 can apply for the dream job by following Rosé All Day on Instagram and tagging the account in rosé-related photos starting from June 8.

The contest closes on September 2, at which point Rosé All Day’s judges will name five finalists for the job.

Those five people will then need to submit one more Instagram post before the judges pick the final winner.

Wine brand Rosé All Day is looking to make the dreams of one lucky and creative rosé enthusiast come true by making them its “rosé influencer.”

The company will give its newest employee $10,000 and a luxurious trip to the south of France, where they will stay in the brand’s château in the Languedoc region and create content involving the summery, boozy beverage, according to a press release Rosé All Day provided to INSIDER. Rosé All Day would keep the pink drink flowing for the duration of the four-day trip.

Applying for the dream job is as easy as posting a simple Instagram post. According to the press release, anyone over the age of 21 can enter starting from June 8 (National Rosé Day) by following the wine company on Instagram and tagging the brand’s official Instagram account in rosé-related posts. By doing so, you’ll automatically be in the running.

In particular, the brand is looking for someone who can produce beautiful, exciting content with clever captions and tons of personality. There’s no limit to the amount of entries you can submit, so if you wanted to you could theoretically spend the summer staging rosé dreamscapes to increase your chances of winning.

According to the press release, the contest closes on September 2, at which point Rosé All Day’s judges will name five finalists for the job. Those five people will then need to submit one more Instagram post before the judges pick the final winner.

You can find Rosé All Day products, like the Rosé All Day Beaujolais, Rosé All Day Sparkling, the original Rosé All Day Grenache, as well as a four-pack of cans of Grenache and with bubbles, online from Vivino, wine.com, and Big Hammer Wines. Starting June 15, you can also find Rosé All Day products on Amazon, per Rosé All Day parent company Biago Cru.