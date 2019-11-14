Wine Connection and DRNK AR App Launch Full Augmented Reality Experience Stores This Christmas

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – Wine shopping just got a little better this Christmas season. Not only is Wine Connection coming back with the second iteration of their annual Wine Tasting Fair on 16 and 17 November, they are also launching their Scan, See & Win campaign in partnership with DRNK.

In this collaboration with DRNK — an augmented reality (AR) app for alcoholic beverages — Wine Connection is turning all their stores islandwide into a full AR experience. Over 500 wine bottle labels in all Wine Connection stores have been optimised to be used with the DRNK AR App. With a simple scan using the app, the drink will come to life in front of your eyes with interactive animations.

In the spirit of the season of giving, Wine Connection and DRNK have teamed up to gamify the entire experience for in-store customers. A total of SGD50,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs – all you need to do is to scan any wine bottle in store and you will be visited by a playful little Santa Claus. With each scan, Father Christmas will let you know if you have won a prize or if you need to try again next time. Prizes can be redeemed on the spot.

And because Santa is feeling generous, you can stand to win twice.

DRNK AR serves as more than just a fun and frivolous app. Harnessing the power of AR — an emerging trend in marketing — Omniaz (developers of DRNK AR app) aims to help you make better wine and drinks decisions (beers and spirits). Scanning any compatible label will allow you to learn more about the wine’s aromas, tasting notes, food pairings, and other information in an engaging manner. You will be able to rate the wines and the app will remember your preferences for the next time it makes a recommendation.

With DRNK AR, passive consumption will become a thing of the past as wine enthusiasts appreciate the transparency and value-add that the app provides.

On the business side of things, DRNK offers a platform for producers, distributors, merchants, and the likes as a solution to get to know their consumers better through data and analytics. Businesses can also personally monitor and tailor their content assets in order to stand out from the other brands on the shelves.

The Wine Connection and DRNK Scan, See & Win campaign launches on 18th November and runs till 31st December, available while stocks last in all Wine Connection retail outlets islandwide.





About DRNK AR

With DRNK, we redefine how brand owners, distributors and merchants market and communicate to consumers through beverage products. Driven by technology and data, we offer a personalized, engaging and interactive channel via Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality that businesses control and manage.

For more information, please visit www.letsdrnk.com or www.letsdrnk.com/business.





About Wine Connection

Wine Connection has been developing expertise in importing exclusive wines from around the world for more than 20 years. We have a large selection of more than 500 labels of worldwide wines, premium spirits, imported beers as well as a full range of glassware and wine accessories. Founded in Bangkok (Thailand) in 1998, Wine Connection has become the leading wine retail chain in South East Asia, with 80 stores to date in Thailand (50), Singapore (24), Malaysia (5), South Korea (1). Half of the chain’s outlets are restaurants integrated around the wine shops, selling wine at retail price for diners, along a classic European menu.

For more information, please visit www.wineconnection.com.sg.