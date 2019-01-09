8 wines from around the world everyone should try, according to experts

caption There’s a world of wonderful wine out there. source Shutterstock

There are a lot of great wines to try from around the world.

Some come from South Africa, like Peter Max Pinot Noir.

Other surprising picks come from New York, like Nathan K. Wines Riesling.

There’s no fancier feeling than pouring yourself a glass of wine. Although you may be familiar with some top wine-producing regions, the most adored concoctions come from places like South Africa, Chile Napa Valley, and Tuscany.

We asked sommeliers which wines were at the top of their recommendation list. Whether you’re dealing with a bottle of Pinot Noir or Syrah, their overall advice was simple: keep an open mind and don’t stay married to any one brand.

Antoine Arena makes a Corsican wine from a grape that was at one point considered extinct.

caption This white wine is made from grapes that were once considered extinct. source antares71/ iStock

France is the world’s second largest producer of wine, so it’s not surprising to see a bottle listed here. Bianco Gentile, a grape used for making white wines, was indigenous to Corsica but considered extinct for a period of time until some vines were discovered and replanted.

Kristie Petrullo Campbell, the founder of the Petrullo Wine Company, recommends trying a bottle of Antoine Arena Bianco Gentile Vin de France.

“The richness of the wine is balanced by its acidity and minerality,” she told INSIDER. This wine has notes of almond, citrus, and wildflowers, which is great for anyone looking for a slightly nutty flavor.

Peter Max Pinot Noir is an example of how South Africa’s cool climate can affect the taste of a product.

caption This wine is from South Africa. source Zakharova_Natalia/ iStock

Climate isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to wine. Some varieties, like Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc, ripen to perfection in cooler climates since they are able to stay on the vine longer.

Those looking for an earthy, black tea taste should try Crystallum Peter Max Pinot Noir. It’s a red wine that also packs a slight cherry punch to it.

A bottle of Louis Bovard Dezaley Grand Cru Medinette may be difficult to find if you don’t live in Switzerland.

caption This wine has a mineral taste. source bbbrrn/ iStock

The Dezaley wine region is located on a steep hillside along Lake Geneva, which allows it to take advantage of the sun’s reflection coming off the lake. The wine is made from the Chasselas variety, which can have a mineral-y taste due to the wine’s ability to take on the character of its soil.

Petrullo notes that this wine has a more delicate taste, however, this one is harder to find since Switzerland only exports 2% of its wines.

New York is home to a drier variety of a new Riesling.

caption New York is known for Riesling. source Getty Images

The Finger Lakes region of New York is emerging as a region of unique wines made by locals who farm and up and coming talent. The rocky soil in the area and cool, breezy weather allows Rieslings to flourish.

Nathan K. Wines Riesling has hints of candied citrus, ginger, and sweet smoke. So if you’re in the New York area and in the mood for a road trip to the scenic Finger Lakes, this bottle is worth the extra effort.

Chilean Syrah is a dry red that can also be found in regions of South Africa and Barossa Valley.

caption This has a spicy aftertaste. source Shutterstock

Syrah is a dark-skinned grape variety that’s widely used in red wines. It contains high levels of antioxidants, and the taste can range from tart to jammy. The aftertaste has often been described as spicy or peppery.

If you’re up to the challenge, Von Siebenthal Carabantes is a top-rated Syrah with notes of blackberry, blueberry, and chocolate.

Comando G is an emerging winery in Spain that already achieves great purity and depth in their bottles.

caption Garnacha is made in hot climates. source Nikuwka/Shutterstock

Commando G was started when three friends from college began their journey towards creating the best Garnacha. Garnacha, or Grenache, is a red wine grape that requires hot, dry climates, like the one in Spain, ripen. The friends sought out vineyards from Madrid and eventually settled on the Castilla Y Leon area of Spain.

Comando G La Bruja de Rozas is a wine that’s full of floral notes like jasmine, lilac, and rose. You can also taste dried cherry, strawberry, and cocoa dust in this bottle. It can quickly become a favorite of those who enjoy a silky wine.

Alma Do Tejo comes straight from Portugal’s land of vineyards.

caption This is the oldest wine in Portugal. source Africa Studios/Shuttesrtock

Tejo is known for being one of the oldest wine producing regions in Portugal. The region produces crisp white wines, but red grapes are native to the area. Portugal typically experiences mild winters and warm, dry summers, which makes the wine less acidic.

Sommelier Alpana Singh recommends trying this dry red wine from Tejo.

Fans of raspberry and plum flavors will love Xinomavro bottles from Greece.

caption Greece wines are similar to California wine. source Reuters

Xinomavro wines are known for having fruity notes in addition to notes of anise and allspice, according to Singh. Boutari Grand Reserve Xinomavro blends these dried fruit and spice flavors in a bottle.

