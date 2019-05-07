Here comes Wingstop earnings…

source Melia Robinson/Tech Insider

Wingstop Restaurants is due to report first-quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday.

The wing chain has focused on a series of cost initiatives to improve results.

Chicken wing purveyor Wingstop Restaurants will report earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The company will provide an update on its ongoing shift to cost-cutting initiatives, which CEO Charlie Morrison discussed at the ICR Conference in Orlando in January.

“In 2018, one of the simple decisions that we made that proved very effective for us was the elimination of our three core side menu items, which had been with the brand a very long time,” Morrison said of the company’s decision to eliminate potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans.

As labor costs continue to rise, Wingstop is also shifting towards ordering kiosks and lockers where customers can pick up orders. “Because our business is 75% carryout, our customers prefer to come in, skip that line, get their food, and get out,” Morrison said.

Here’s what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.19

$0.19 Revenue: $45.8 million

Wingstop is up 18% this year.