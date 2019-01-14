Wingstop is replacing workers with robots and removing items from the menu as the industry battles skyrocketing labor costs

caption Wingstop is looking for new ways to cut labor costs. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison said that the chain is cutting sides from its menu and investing in tech such as ordering kiosks to cut labor costs.

In late 2018, Wingstop swapped out potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans for loaded fries and fried corn, which take workers less time to prepare.

Many fast-food chains are increasingly turning to technology such as ordering kiosks to cut the number of workers needed as wages rise and unemployment rates hit record lows.

ORLANDO, Florida – As wages rise and unemployment drops, chains are increasingly turning to technology to save money.

At the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison discussed how the company is keeping labor costs low

“In 2018, one of the simple decisions that we made that proved very effective for us was the elimination of our three core side menu items, which had been with the brand a very long time,” Morrison said.

Wingstop replaced potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans with two new loaded fries (the chain now serves cheese fries, Buffalo ranch fries, and Louisiana voodoo fries) and Cajun fried corn. The combined sales of the new menu items are four times that of the discontinued sides, according to the chain. Additionally, the change reduces time spent during meal preparation by roughly five hours in each restaurant.

Wingstop is also looking to replace workers with ordering kiosks and lockers where customers can pick up orders to cut labor costs.

“Because our business is 75% carryout, our customers prefer to come in, skip that line, get their food, and get out,” Morrison said.

Morrison says the company plans to test more ways to use tech to cut costs, streamline customers’ experience, and cut wait times in 2019.

Wingstop is far from alone in trying to cut labor costs through technology. As unemployment rates hit 48-year lows, it is increasingly difficult to find enough workers to fill open positions. And, employing these workers is getting more expensive as wages rise.

“You’ve got an environment where, really, the economy is strong,” BTIG analyst Peter Saleh told Business Insider in 2018. “People are trading up into better jobs. There aren’t as many employees or capable employees to do the jobs these companies need.”

On Monday, El Pollo Loco CEO Bernard Acoco said in a presentation at the ICR Conference that the chain is using tech to “simplify” kitchen operations, in order to move workers from the kitchen to more customer-facing tasks. Shake Shack, Taco Bell, and McDonald’s are all rolling out ordering kiosks across the country. Arby’s has installed ovens that automatically roast beef, while Dunkin’ Donuts has roasters that independently grind coffee, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The only way to truly deal with this is to reduce the number of labor hours that are required to run your concept,” Saleh said. “And, I feel like the only way to really do that is to implement technology.”

On Monday, Wingstop released preliminary sales results for the fourth quarter. In fiscal 2018, domestic same-store sales increased 6.5%, marking the 15th consecutive year of same-store sales growth. System-wide sales grew 16%, reaching roughly $1.3 billion.