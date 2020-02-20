Here are the winners and losers of Nevada’s heated Democratic debate, where Michael Bloomberg was skewered and Elizabeth Warren schooled the stage

caption Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) , Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden raise their hands during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Six Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night for the ninth debate of the 2020 Democratic primary.

The debate was combative and punctuated by withering attacks from all sides on the newcomer on stage: billionaire former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the first, and most devastating swings, at Bloomberg and generally dominated throughout the night, including with positive pitches for her policies.

While Bloomberg was inundated with attacks and struggled to deliver a coherent defense of his record, Sen. Amy Klobuchar was forced to defend her prosecutorial record in Minnesota and her apparent ignorance about Mexican politics.

The winners: Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts progressive, came out swinging in the first minutes of the debate, targeting her fire at the newcomer in the race: billionaire former Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against – a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren said, drawing audible gasps from the audience. “And no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg.”

Warren continued to pummel Bloomberg throughout the two-hour debate on everything from his history of misogynistic comments to the discriminatory “stop and frisk” policy he implemented in New York City.

But Warren wasn’t just on the attack. She also delivered substantive pitches for her own policies, including her wealth tax, her investment plan for minority-owned businesses, and her climate plan. And she came to the defense of Sen. Amy Klobuchar after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg attacked her for forgetting the name of the Mexican president in a recent interview.

Warren’s performance drew extensive praise from commentators online and her campaign announced it had its best hour of fundraising to date in the middle of the debate.

Warren's dismantling of Bloomberg over his treatment of women was one of the most precise and devastating political attacks I have witnessed in twenty years of following this stuff — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren is such an earnest, impressive person. — Peter King (@peter_king) February 20, 2020

Senator Warren showed up tonight and did her homework, everyone else's homework, and then taught the class. — Loren DeJonge Schulman (@LorenRaeDeJ) February 20, 2020

Judging by audience response, Warren is the debate's clear winner and Bloomberg is the loser. She came to hunt him. And she got her pelt. Now that's only one hour in. But she's going to make the highlight reel & his answer on NDAs w/women is a lowlight for him — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 20, 2020

But Warren didn’t spend much time attacking the frontrunner in the race: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In fact, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the only candidate who took multiple, aggressive swings at Sanders.

Overall, Sanders made it out of Wednesday night relatively unscathed – a win for him given his top showings in Iowa and New Hampshire and his surge in recent national polling.

caption Elizabeth Warren pressed Michael Bloomberg on his company’s treatment of women source Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

The losers: Michael Bloomberg and Amy Klobuchar

Bloomberg struggled throughout the debate to make a positive case for his candidacy, instead spending most of his time defending his comments about women, apologizing for stop and frisk, and disputing various claims made about his record.

Every candidate on stage took multiple opportunities to attack Bloomberg. Former Vice President Joe Biden noted that Bloomberg at one point called the Affordable Care Act “a disgrace,” rejected the Obama administration’s efforts to reign in his policing tactics in New York, and was elected mayor as a Republican.

Sanders tore into Bloomberg for donating to the campaigns of Republican members of Congress, Buttigieg called Bloomberg and Sanders the two “most polarizing figures on this stage,” and Klobuchar accused Bloomberg of “hiding behind his campaign ads.”

Klobuchar also spent a large chunk of the debate on defense. At one point, she was asked to explain why she wasn’t able to name the president of Mexico in a recent interview on Telemundo. The senator described the lapse as a mistake, and Buttigieg jumped in to call it an example of inexcusable ignorance.

The Senator from Minnesota retorted at one point, “I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete.”

Klobuchar was also forced to defend her record as the top prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minnesota, during which time she oversaw the prosecution of a 16-year-old black boy, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. But new evidence and clear inconsistencies in the case indicate Myon Burrell, now 33, may be innocent.