A winning ticket for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has been sold in South Carolina

caption A man buys tickets for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing after the jackpot exceeded $1.6 billion in New York City. source Thomson Reuters

(Reuters) – One ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery draw on Tuesday for a record-setting $1.6 billion jackpot, the state’s lottery said on its website early on Wednesday.

The ticket matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night. Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of $904 million or receive the $1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

It was unclear early on Wednesday if other winning tickets were sold elsewhere.

The odds of winning the record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot were one in 302.5 million or 0.00000033%. Five numbers between 1 to 70 were selected, in addition to one number between 1 to 25.

If just one person wins, they would have the option to cash out over $904 million, or choose to be paid annually for 30 years (which increases by 5% each year).

If two or more people bought winning tickets, they would have to split the earnings equally.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien)