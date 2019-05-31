8 finalists were named co-champions of the 2019 national spelling bee — here are the definitions of all the winning words from the last 25 years

This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee had not one, but eight champions.

Each of the winners correctly spelled their given word: auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous, and odylic. A mix of adjectives and nouns, the words’ definitions range from the webbing on the feet of aquatic birds (palama) to a genus of American shrubs (bougainvillea).

Since the spelling bee’s inception in 1925, winners have spelled increasingly difficult words to earn the coveted trophy and $50,000 prize. The past 25 years – broadcasted live on ESPN and ABC – include a diverse group of dictionary entries, from medical jargon to political terminology.

Read more: The National Spelling Bee ended with 8 winners – here’s the winning word from every spelling bee since 1925

This year, the Bee ran out of challenging words to give contestants, ending the final round with an “unprecedented” eight-way tie: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja. The New York Times’ Daniel Victor tweeted that the co-champions beat the dictionary.

Keep reading for a look at the winning words from the past quarter century, from “xanthosis” in 1995 to this year’s eight.

1995: xanthosis

caption The medical term “xanthosis” was the winning word in the 1995 national spelling bee. source iStock / Getty Images Plus

Definition of xanthosis: (noun) yellow discoloration of the skin from abnormal causes; a virus disease of the strawberry plant characterized by crinkling and curling, yellowing and dwarfing of the leaves, and stunting of the entire plant

1996: vivisepulture

caption The term “vivisepulture” was the winning word the following year in 1996. The term means the act of burying alive. source Getty Images

Definition of vivisepulture: (noun) the act or practice of burying alive

1997: euonym

caption Rebecca A. Sealfon won the 70th Annual Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee in 1997 by spelling the word “euonym” correctly. source STEPHEN JAFFE / Staff / Getty Images

Definition of euonym: (noun) a name well suited to the person, place, or thing named

1998: chiaroscurist

caption A 1655 painting by Karel van der Pluym titled “Man Reading, with Symbols of Transience” utilizes the chiaroscuro technique, playing with light and shadow. source PHAS / Contributor / Getty Images

Definition of chiaroscurist: (noun) an artist who specializes in chiaroscuro

1999: logorrhea

caption Nupur Lala holds the trophy for winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1999. Lala won after correctly spelling the word “logorrhea.” source GMH/JP/Reuters

Definition of logorrhea: (noun) excessive and often incoherent talkativeness or wordiness

2000: démarche

caption The United States Department of State, headquartered in the Harry S. Truman Building (pictured) in Washington, DC, issues démarches. source Wikimedia Commons

Definition of démarche: (noun) a course of action; maneuver; a diplomatic or political initiative or maneuver; a petition or protest presented through diplomatic channels

2001: succedaneum

caption Sean Conley won the spelling bee in 2001 after correctly spelling the word “succedaneum.” source MT/SV/Reuters

Definition of succedaneum: (noun) substitute

2002: prospicience

caption Pratyush Buddiga won the 75th Annual Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee in 2001 by spelling the word “prospicience” correctly. source REUTERS/William Philpott GAC

Definition of prospicience: (noun) the act of looking forward; foresight

2003: pococurante

caption Sai R. Gunturi won the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee the following year in 2003 by spelling the word “pococurante” correctly. source REUTERS/Stefan Zaklin SZ

Definition of pococurante: (adjective) indifferent, nonchalant

2004: autochthonous

caption The phrase “autochthonous plants” is synonymous with the more commonly used term “indigenous plants.” Wild violets are autochthonous to North America. source Federica Grassi / Getty Images

Definition of autochthonous: (adjective) indigenous, native; formed or originating in the place where found

2005: appoggiatura

caption An example of an appoggiatura noted on sheet music. source Cwsparke / Wikimedia Commons

Definition of appoggiatura: (noun) an embellishing note or tone preceding an essential melodic note or tone and usually written as a note of smaller size

2006: Ursprache

caption Katharine Close holding the championship trophy after winning the 2006 Scripps National Spelling Bee. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Definition of Ursprache: (noun) a parent language; especially one reconstructed from the evidence of later languages

2007: serrefine

caption Serrefine forceps. source Wikimedia Commons

Definition of serrefine: (noun) a small forceps for clamping a blood vessel

2008: guerdon

caption Sameer Mishra holds the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy after winning the competition in 2008. Mishra won after fittingly spelling the word “guerdon” correctly. The winning noun means “reward.” source REUTERS/Jason Reed

Definition of guerdon: (noun) reward, recompense

2009: Laodicean

caption Kansas native Kavya Shivashankar (left) holding her winning trophy with E.W. Scripps Company president and CEO of the Richard Boehne. Shivashankar won after correctly spelling the word “Laodicean.” source REUTERS/Jim Young

Definition of Laodicean: (adjective) lukewarm or indifferent in religion or politics

2010: stromuhr

caption A “stromuhr” is a medical instrument used in hospitals. It measures the amount and speed of blood flow in a patient’s arteries. source Reuters

Medical Definition of stromuhr: (noun) a rheometer designed to measure the amount and speed of blood flow through an artery

2012: guetapens

caption Snigdha Nandipati won the annual competition in 2012 by correctly spelling the French word “guetapens.” source REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Definition of guetapens: (noun) ambush, snare, trap

2011: cymotrichous

caption Sukanya Roy won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2011 after correctly spelling the word “cymotrichous.” source REUTERS/Molly Riley

Definition of cymotrichous: (adjective) having the hair wavy

2013: knaidel

caption A bowl of matzo ball soup. source Jeff Greenberg / Contributor / Getty Images

Definition of knaidel: (noun) matzo ball

2014: feuilleton, stichomythia

caption An example of a Spanish feuilleton from 1879. source PHAS / Contributor / Getty Images

Definition of feuilleton: (noun) a part of a European newspaper or magazine devoted to material designed to entertain the general reader; something (such as an installment of a novel) printed in a feuilleton; a novel printed in installments; a work of fiction catering to popular taste; a short literary composition often having a familiar tone and reminiscent content

Definition of stichomythia: (noun) dialogue especially of altercation or dispute delivered by two actors in alternating lines (as in classical Greek drama)

2015: scherenschnitte, nunatak

caption A nunatak near Ikerasak. Denmark. source REDA&CO / Contributor / Getty Images

Definition of scherenschnitte: (noun) the art of cutting paper into decorative designs

Definition of nunatak: (noun) a hill or mountain completely surrounded by glacial ice

2016: Feldenkrais, gesellschaft

caption Renee Pinshaw teaches a Feldenkrais class in St. Leonards, Sydney. source The Sydney Morning Herald / Contributor / Getty Images

Medical Definition of Feldenkrais: (trademark) used for a system of aided body movements intended to increase bodily awareness and ease tension

Definition of gesellschaft: (noun) a rationally developed mechanistic type of social relationship characterized by impersonally contracted associations between persons; a community or society characterized by this relationship

2017: marocain

caption Two models wearing marocain dresses in a 1932 issue of Vogue. source Getty Images/Conde Nast Collection

Definition of marocain: (noun) a ribbed crepe fabric used in women’s clothing

2018: koinonia

caption A stained glass window in a Christian church. source Wikimedia Commons

Definition of koinonia: (noun) the Christian fellowship or body of believers; intimate spiritual communion and participative sharing in a common religious commitment and spiritual community

2019: auslaut, erysipelas, bougainvillea, aiguillette, pendeloque, palama, cernuous, odylic

Definition of auslaut: (noun) final sound in a word or syllable; end position of a sound in a word or syllable

Definition of erysipelas: (noun) an acute febrile disease associated with intense edematous local inflammation of the skin and subcutaneous tissues caused by a hemolytic streptococcus

Definition of bougainvillea: (noun) any of a genus (Bougainvillaea) of the four-o’clock family of ornamental tropical American woody vines and shrubs with brilliant purple or red floral bracts

Definition of aiguillette: (noun) aglet; specifically, a shoulder cord worn by designated military aides

Definition of pendeloque: (noun) a diamond or other gemstone cut in the form of a pear-shaped brilliant with a table; briolette; a usually pear-shaped glass pendant used for ornamenting a lamp or chandelier

Definition of palama: (noun) the webbing on the feet of aquatic birds

Definition of cernuous: (adjective) inclining or nodding; pendulous; dropping

Definition of odylic: (adjective) of or relating to odyl