Nordstrom’s sale section for winter boots is full of hidden gems — here are the 30 best pairs to buy for men and women

A great pair of boots is an absolute must for the fall and winter, and Nordstrom has a wonderful selection for men and women.
While you could shop their new arrivals, Nordstrom’s sale section is full of hidden gems. There, you can find deeply discounted styles, ranging from classic Chelsea boots to chukkas to snow boots, from top brands like UGG, Timberland, Hunter, Cole Haan, FRYE, and more.
To help you sort through all the options, we rounded up 30 boots for men and women that you can buy on sale right now at Nordstrom. If you’re also looking for great deals on clothes, accessories, and even home goods, check out the rest of Nordstrom’s sale section.
Shop men’s boots at Nordstrom here >>
Shop women’s boots at Nordstrom here >>
Men’s J&M 1850 Karnes Brogue Cap Toe Boot
J&M 1850 Karnes Brogue Cap Toe Boot, $136.90 (Originally $229) [You save $92.10]
Men’s UGG Dalvin Zip Boot with Genuine Shearling
UGG Dalvin Zip Boot with Genuine Shearling, $129.90 (Originally $260) [You save $130.10]
Men’s Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot
Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot, available in two colors, $149.90 (Originally $250) [You save $100.10]
Men’s The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot
The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot, $65.98 (Originally $110) [You save $44.02]
Men’s J&M 1850 Fullerton Zip Boot
J&M 1850 Fullerton Zip Boot, $129.90 (Originally $198) [You save $68.10]
Men’s Ted Baker London Twrens Wingtip Boot
Ted Baker London Twrens Wingtip Boot, $149.06 (Originally $265) [You save $115.94]
Men’s Timberland Kendrick Genuine Shearling Boot
Timberland Kendrick Genuine Shearling Boot, $112.50 (Originally $180) [You save $67.50]
Men’s Grenson Brady Hiker Boot
Grenson Brady Hiker Boot, $194.06 (Originally $360) [You save $165.94]
Men’s Bruno Magli Principe Chukka Boot
Bruno Magli Principe Chukka Boot, $285 (Originally $475) [You save $190]
Men’s Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof Boot
Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof Boot, $159.90 (Originally $320) [You save $160.10]
Men’s UGG Magnusson Cap Toe Boot
UGG Magnusson Cap Toe Boot, $134.90 (Originally $270) [You save $135.10]
Men’s Timberland World Hiker
Timberland World Hiker, $65.98, available in two colors, (Originally $110) [You save $44.02]
Women’s UGG Daelynn Boot
Daelynn Boot, $119.90, available in three colors, (Originally $189.95) [You save $70.05]
Women’s Cole Haan GrandExpløre Waterproof Hiker
Cole Haan GrandExpløre Waterproof Hiker, $189.90 (Originally $280) [You save $90.10]
Women’s Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot
Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot, $149.90, available in three colors, (Originally $224.95) [You save $75.05]
Women’s Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot
Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, $99.90, available in two colors, (Originally $150) [You save $50.10]
Women’s March Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot
March Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot, available in three colors, $99.90 (Originally $179.95) [You save $80.05]
Women’s Tory Burch Brooke Knee High Boot
Tory Burch Brooke Knee High Boot, $333.66 (Originally $498) [You save $164.34]
Women’s Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boot
Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boot, $74.98 (Originally $150) [You save $75.02]
Women’s Steve Madden Café Boot
Steve Madden Café, $89.90, available in three colors, (Originally $129.95) [You save $40.05]
Women’s Vince Camuto Diandra Boot
Vince Camuto Diandra Boot, $83.37, available in two colors, (Originally $138.95) [You save $55.58]
Women’s Timberland 6-Inch Premium
Timberland 6-Inch Premium, $118.99 (Originally $169.95) [You save $50.96]
Women’s FRYE Veronica Short Boot
FRYE Veronica Short Boot, $197.98 (Originally $297.95) [You save $99.97]
Women’s Timberland Jayne
Timberland Jayne, $104.99 (Originally $179.95) [You save $74.96]
Women’s Madewell The Regan Boot
Madewell The Regan Boot, $142.40 (Originally $178) [You save $35.60]
Women’s Dr. Marten Jadon Boot
Dr. Marten Jadon Boot, $127.50 (Originally $170) [You save $42.50]
Women’s FRYE Melissa Lug Boot
FRYE Melissa Lug Boot, $199 (Originally $347.95) [You save $148.95]
Women’s Calvin Klein Western Claire Chelsea Boot
Calvin Klein Western Claire Chelsea Boot, $494.98 (Originally $990) [You save $495.02]
Women’s Michael Kors Mandy Sock Bootie
Michael Kors Mandy Sock Bootie, available in two colors, $77.96 (Originally $129.95) [You save $51.99]
Women’s Sperry Saltwater Jetty Rain Boot
