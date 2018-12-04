Nordstrom’s sale section for winter boots is full of hidden gems — here are the 30 best pairs to buy for men and women

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

A great pair of boots is an absolute must for the fall and winter, and Nordstrom has a wonderful selection for men and women.

While you could shop their new arrivals, Nordstrom’s sale section is full of hidden gems. There, you can find deeply discounted styles, ranging from classic Chelsea boots to chukkas to snow boots, from top brands like UGG, Timberland, Hunter, Cole Haan, FRYE, and more.

To help you sort through all the options, we rounded up 30 boots for men and women that you can buy on sale right now at Nordstrom. If you’re also looking for great deals on clothes, accessories, and even home goods, check out the rest of Nordstrom’s sale section.

Shop men’s boots at Nordstrom here >>

Shop women’s boots at Nordstrom here >>

Men’s J&M 1850 Karnes Brogue Cap Toe Boot

J&M 1850 Karnes Brogue Cap Toe Boot, $136.90 (Originally $229) [You save $92.10]

Men’s UGG Dalvin Zip Boot with Genuine Shearling

UGG Dalvin Zip Boot with Genuine Shearling, $129.90 (Originally $260) [You save $130.10]

Men’s Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot

Cole Haan Tyler Chukka Boot, available in two colors, $149.90 (Originally $250) [You save $100.10]

Men’s The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot

The Rail Edward Chelsea Boot, $65.98 (Originally $110) [You save $44.02]

Men’s J&M 1850 Fullerton Zip Boot

J&M 1850 Fullerton Zip Boot, $129.90 (Originally $198) [You save $68.10]

Men’s Ted Baker London Twrens Wingtip Boot

Ted Baker London Twrens Wingtip Boot, $149.06 (Originally $265) [You save $115.94]

Men’s Timberland Kendrick Genuine Shearling Boot

Timberland Kendrick Genuine Shearling Boot, $112.50 (Originally $180) [You save $67.50]

Men’s Grenson Brady Hiker Boot

Grenson Brady Hiker Boot, $194.06 (Originally $360) [You save $165.94]

Men’s Bruno Magli Principe Chukka Boot

Bruno Magli Principe Chukka Boot, $285 (Originally $475) [You save $190]

Men’s Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof Boot

Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Waterproof Boot, $159.90 (Originally $320) [You save $160.10]

Men’s UGG Magnusson Cap Toe Boot

UGG Magnusson Cap Toe Boot, $134.90 (Originally $270) [You save $135.10]

Men’s Timberland World Hiker

Timberland World Hiker, $65.98, available in two colors, (Originally $110) [You save $44.02]

Women’s UGG Daelynn Boot

Daelynn Boot, $119.90, available in three colors, (Originally $189.95) [You save $70.05]

Women’s Cole Haan GrandExpløre Waterproof Hiker

Cole Haan GrandExpløre Waterproof Hiker, $189.90 (Originally $280) [You save $90.10]

Women’s Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot

Sam Edelman Caprice Knee-High Boot, $149.90, available in three colors, (Originally $224.95) [You save $75.05]

Women’s Hunter Original Tall Waterproof Rain Boot

Hunter Original Tall Rain Boot, $99.90, available in two colors, (Originally $150) [You save $50.10]

Women’s March Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot

March Fisher LTD Yale Chelsea Boot, available in three colors, $99.90 (Originally $179.95) [You save $80.05]

Women’s Tory Burch Brooke Knee High Boot

Tory Burch Brooke Knee High Boot, $333.66 (Originally $498) [You save $164.34]

Women’s Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boot

Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boot, $74.98 (Originally $150) [You save $75.02]

Women’s Steve Madden Café Boot

Steve Madden Café, $89.90, available in three colors, (Originally $129.95) [You save $40.05]

Women’s Vince Camuto Diandra Boot

Vince Camuto Diandra Boot, $83.37, available in two colors, (Originally $138.95) [You save $55.58]

Women’s Timberland 6-Inch Premium

Timberland 6-Inch Premium, $118.99 (Originally $169.95) [You save $50.96]

Women’s FRYE Veronica Short Boot

FRYE Veronica Short Boot, $197.98 (Originally $297.95) [You save $99.97]

Women’s Timberland Jayne

Timberland Jayne, $104.99 (Originally $179.95) [You save $74.96]

Women’s Madewell The Regan Boot

Madewell The Regan Boot, $142.40 (Originally $178) [You save $35.60]

Women’s Dr. Marten Jadon Boot

Dr. Marten Jadon Boot, $127.50 (Originally $170) [You save $42.50]

Women’s FRYE Melissa Lug Boot

FRYE Melissa Lug Boot, $199 (Originally $347.95) [You save $148.95]

Women’s Calvin Klein Western Claire Chelsea Boot

Calvin Klein Western Claire Chelsea Boot, $494.98 (Originally $990) [You save $495.02]

Women’s Michael Kors Mandy Sock Bootie

Michael Kors Mandy Sock Bootie, available in two colors, $77.96 (Originally $129.95) [You save $51.99]

Women’s Sperry Saltwater Jetty Rain Boot

Sperry Saltwater Jetty Rain Boot, $84.99 (Originally $119.95) [You save $34.96]