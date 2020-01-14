18 winter coats on sale right now for men and women

source REI

Right now is about the time when retailers begin discounting winter items to make room for spring shipments. For that reason, mid-winter is one of the best times to save on a winter coat.

You can find popular coats up to 50% off at retailers such as Nordstrom and REI right now.

Below, you can shop 20 of the best warm winter coats on sale right now.

January is the sweet spot for saving money on cold-weather essentials. You still need a warm winter coat to get you from point A to point B, but it’s close enough to spring – and on the heels of the holiday rush – where retailers are starting to try to make some room on their shelves while they still can.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best warm winter coats on sale for men and women right now. You can also shop directly at Nordstrom, REI, and Macy’s.

20 warm winter coats that are on sale right now:

Sam Edelman Down & Feather Puffer Coat with Faux Fur Trim

source Nordstrom

REI Co-op Magma 850 Down Hoodie 2.0

source REI

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow Insulated Hoodie

source REI

REI Co-op Revelcloud II Jacket

source REI

GOLDWIN Infinium Gore-Tex Down Hooded Parka

source Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Pillow Collar Belted Puffer Coat

source Nordstrom

Patagonia Descensionist Jacket

source REI

REI Co-op 650 Down Parka 2.0, Women’s Plus Sizes

source REI

REI Co-op High Country Down Parka

source REI

Bernardo Down & PrimaLoft Walker Jacket

source Nordstrom

Cole Haan 3-in-1 Insulated Bonded Tweed Parka

source Nordstrom

Marc New York Chevron Puffer Jacket

source Nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down & Feather Fill Parka

source Ralph Lauren

Thread & Supply Puffer Jacket

source Nordstrom

Marc New York Maxfield Faux Fur Trim Parka