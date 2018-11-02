13 of the best seasonal winter foods to buy at Trader Joe’s right now

caption Trader Joe’s Salted Caramel Flavored Hot Cocoa is a seasonal treat. source Trader Joe’s

Even though Thanksgiving is over, there’s still a lot to look forward to when it comes to food this holiday season. And if you’re looking for new holiday treats this year, look no further than Trader Joe’s. The grocery chain has a wide variety of seasonal goodies, from traditional favorites to new products.

Here are some of the best seasonal holiday and winter foods you can buy at Trader Joe’s right now.

Butter Toffee Pretzels are the perfect sweet and salty treat.

caption They’re sweet and salty. source Trader Joe’s

Combining sweet toffee with salty pretzels is hard to beat, so it makes sense that the new Butter Toffee Pretzels could be a hit at your next holiday party. You can find them sold in 10-ounce bags for $2.99.

Buche de Noël ice cream is like a frozen yule log.

caption It’s the perfect frozen treat for winter. source Trader Joe’s

Yule logs are a popular dessert during the holiday season, but this ice cream takes it a step further. According to the Trader Joe’s website, it’s made by combining ice cream with “pieces of moist, chocolatey Bûche de Noël cake” and a chocolate swirl. And if that doesn’t sound amazing enough, this ice cream retails for just $2.99 per pint.

Turkey and Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips will remind you of Thanksgiving.

caption They’re packed with flavor. source Trader Joe’s

Missing Thanksgiving already but out of leftovers? These chips might make up for it. Turkey and Stuffing flavored kettle chips are meant to taste like your favorite holiday dishes and they retail for just $1.99 a bag.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Joe Joes are a holiday twist on a classic cookie.

caption They’re a mix of mint and chocolate. source Trader Joe’s

If you love Joe Joes year round, imagine them covered in dark chocolate and stuffed with peppermint-flavored cream. This is one of Trader Joe’s most popular holiday offerings, so be sure to snag some before the season ends.

The Snowflake Pastry is the perfect dessert.

caption It has cocoa and almond flavors. source Trader Joe’s

As the name implies, the pastry is formed into a beautiful snowflake shape. It’s packed with almond and cocoa flavors and each 18-ounce cake retails for only $5.99. So, if you have guests in town, this might be the perfect dessert offering.

Wintry Blend Coffee could make your mornings brighter.

caption It’ll add some spice to your usual cup of coffee. source Trader Joe’s

If you drink coffee every morning and want to get into the holiday spirit as soon as you wake up, it might be worth grabbing Trader Joe’s Wintry Blend Coffee. The medium dark roast coffee is flavored with a variety of spices.

French Onion Soup bites are a yummy appetizer.

caption They can be served as a tasty appetizer. source Trader Joe’s

If you love soup and appetizers, French Onion Soup bites might end up being your new favorite finger food – and they were just introduced this year. The doughy bites are topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and vegetable broth. A box of 12 bites retails for $4.49.

Peppermint Hold The Cone ice cream is the perfect portion size.

caption It’s a twist on a year-round favorite. source Trader Joe’s

Hold The Cone mini ice cream cones are a year-round staple at Trader Joe’s, but around the holidays, the peppermint flavors steal the show.

These cones are filled with rich and creamy peppermint ice cream and eight cones retails for $2.99.

Gingerbread Molasses Cookie Dough will change up your holiday baking.

caption This can be found in the chilled food section. source Trader Joe’s

This dough could be worth picking up during the holiday season, especially if you love a good gingerbread cookie. This 12-serving pack dough can be found in the chilled section and it retails for $2.99.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Pecans is a fast, impressive side dish.

caption It cooks in under five minutes. source Trader Joe’s

If you’re looking for a quick side dish, Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Pecans could be the way to go. Ir comes refrigerated with the pecans packaged separately for the topping and it only takes three minutes to cook. It’s $4.99 per tray, which should feed about four people.

You can get festive with the Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit.

caption It’s fun and delicious. source Trader Joe’s

This activity and dessert combo is only $5.99 and it comes with 10 cookies in a variety of sweater and vest shapes. It also includes icing and sprinkles for maximum decorating potential.

Plus, when you’re done decorating you can enjoy your cookies.

Trader Joe’s Salted Caramel Flavored Hot Cocoa is a festive treat.

caption It has a salted caramel flavor. source Trader Joe’s

The Trader Joe’s Salted Caramel Flavored Hot Cocoa is meant to be mixed with hot water or milk to create a tasty version of a holiday favorite. A 10-ounce canister retails for just $3.99.

Hot Cocoa Spoons are a twist on hot chocolate.

caption Just stir it into a warm cup of milk. source Trader Joe’s

During the winter months, these Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Spoons will become a staple. Made with both dark chocolate and milk chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows, the spoon – which costs about a dollar – just needs to be stirred into a warm cup of milk.

