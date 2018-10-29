8 ways you should change your skin-care routine in the winter

caption Winter can be incredibly drying for your skin. source Reuters

Taking care of your skin is a year-round necessity, not just something that’s important during the warmer weather months. It turns out, your skin’s needs are different in the middle of the winter than they are during the hottest parts of the summer.

Generally speaking, you likely need to prioritize moisture and hydration when it gets chillier outside. INSIDER spoke to experts to find out how you should change your skin care this winter.

Swap out your light and breezy moisturizer for something a little richer, thicker, and more emollient.

caption Winter months call for extra moisturizer. source Shutterstock

Cold weather, harsh winds, and dry indoor air can really dry out your skin and take a toll on its texture. Consider using a moisturizer that’s richer during the winter.

“It is important to adjust your skincare routine as the seasons change because environmental conditions are a key contributor to overall skin health,” said Heather Wilson, a licensed esthetician and brand development professional at InstaNatural. “During the winter months it is common to experience skin that feels more dry or dehydrated but the intensity that it is felt can vary based on skin type and specific climates.

“As the weather turns cooler, it is recommended to implement more emollient and moisturizing products, such as layering an organic oil like argan oil underneath your moisturizer or leveraging a nourishing facial serum that supports the skin barrier – making it more resistant to drier conditions.”

You might need to do some exfoliating, but you have to be careful about how much.

caption Don’t overdo it. source Volodymyr Nik/Shutterstock

Though you need to be careful not to over-exfoliate in the winter, you might see some signs that you need to do a bit of gentle exfoliating. “Listen to your skin! If you’re getting flakier in the colder months, that’s a sure sign that your skincare routine needs an update,” Semra Tanrikulu, the head esthetician and owner of Semra Skin Care, told INSIDER.

“In addition to a heavier moisturizer, your skin may also be asking for more exfoliation. Light acids are a gentle way to exfoliate. It’s easy to go overboard on scrubs, but if it’s your only option, use a very light pressure in circular motions to loosen the top layer of skin before adding your serums and moisturizer.”

Just be careful with what exfoliator you’re choosing and make sure that you’re not overdoing it.

If you don’t usually use a facial toner, think about adding one into your routine.

caption It will help your other products work better. source Pixabay

Winter weather can take a toll on the hydration of your skin. Wilson recommended adding a facial toner to help. “Facial toners are an easy way to balance the skin, strengthen the skin’s barrier, and provide hydration,” Wilson explained.

“Applying a toner before your moisturizing products will also improve absorption – keeping your skin comfortable and healthy throughout the colder months,” she added.

Think about what your individual skin needs.

caption Everyone’s skin is different. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

If your skin is oily, dry, sensitive, or acne-prone or you deal with conditions like rosacea, psoriasis, or eczema, you definitely need to take into account how these kinds of things might influence what your skin needs.

“If you suffer from psoriasis and eczema, for example. you will need to moisturize frequently using a thick moisturizer,” Dr. Michele Green, a dermatologist, and RealSelf contributor told INSIDER. “You should also avoid hot showers and use a humidifier. If you suffer from acne during the winter your skin will produce less oil and can become dehydrated causing more redness and breakout.

“Acne sufferers should change to hydrating treatment products that will treat acne but provide moisture during the colder months. The winter season can be very damaging to the skin. In winter months your skin needs two types of moisturizers. Your skin needs a moisturizer that acts as a barrier on the skin to prevent moisture loss and also a moisturizer that keeps your cells hydrated.”

Make sure your cleanser is boosting your skin’s moisture and hydration.

caption Your cleanser should be moisturizing. source jacoblund/iStock

The kind of cleanser you’re using matters as well. “You should switch to a creamy cleanser which contains humectants and will leave your skin feeling hydrated,” Green said.

“Avoid using foaming cleanser or gel cleanser/soap since these products tend to dry out the skin,” Liza Wong, a master esthetician and the founder of Elite Skincare and 8CELLENT, told INSIDER. So changing things up and looking for something that will do what you need it to do, at least to get you through the winter, can help you.

Add in masks that nourish your skin.

caption Use hydrating masks. source Anna Webber/Stringer/Getty Images

If clay-based masks are your typical go-to, you might want to rethink things once the weather gets colder. “Use hydrating masks or nourishing masks vs clay base type masks,” Wong said.

Looking for masks full of hydrating and moisturizing ingredients is your best bet during winter months.

Don’t wash your face with hot water.

caption Hot water can dehydrate your skin. source Shutterstock

“Keep the temperature of the water below 99 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid drying out your skin,” Green said. Using water that’s way too hot and drying out your skin will only make things worse.

If you keep the water lukewarm, it’ll protect your skin’s natural barrier.

Make sure you’re not eliminating sunscreen from your skin-care routine.

caption Layer on sunscreen, even in the winter. source Will Russell/Getty

Just because you might not be spending a ton of time in the sun anymore doesn’t mean that you can leave your sunscreen on the shelf all winter long. It’s still important to apply it daily, particularly if you’re adding in a retinol to your routine.

“Some people slack off on SPF in the winter because they don’t feel the sun as strongly, but it is just as damaging in the winter months, we just don’t spend as much time in it,” Tanrikulu said. “SPF should still be worn daily. Daily sunscreen is always your best defense against aging.”

