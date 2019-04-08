5 skin-care swaps you should be making as the weather begins to warm up

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

When winter turns to spring, just like we naturally adjust our wardrobes to adapt to the new temperatures, our skin-care routines could use a reboot to help our skin adjust to the new climate .

To transition your skin-care routine from winter to spring, swap out heavy products for more lightweight options that provide the same skin-soothing ingredients, without adding extra oil and grease.

April showers bring May flowers – and warmer temperatures, higher UV levels, and humidity. You’ve probably already swapped your parka for a jean jacket and traded in your wool sweaters for cotton tees to deal with the change in climate. But just like your wardrobe, your skin deserves an update, too.

Heat and humidity increase oil production, which means your skin care may require an adjustment. The moisturizer you relied on to combat winter dryness likely too heavy this time of year. And, while a moisturizer with SPF 15 was enough to protect your skin from winter’s UV rays, you probably need something a little stronger now that the sun is out.

The point is, while we may be more than ready to run right into sunny spring, our skin needs a little more time to adapt. Picking products that target these new, seasonal concerns can help our skin transition more seamlessly.

Luxury beauty retailer Bluemercury outlined the tips and tricks you should know to update your skin-care routine for spring. Using its guidance as our inspiration, we rounded up a selection of products across all price-points that’ll help your skin adjust to the slew of picnics, beach outings, and sunny days to come.

Cleanser

The swap: Cold weather calls for creamy cleansers that boost dry skin with added moisture. With temperatures rising, our skin doesn’t need quite as much help in that department – it naturally produces more oil on its own. Instead of using a thick, hydrating cleanser, opt for something more lightweight like a gel formula. An oil-removing cleanser can also help control excess sebum for a less oily complexion all-around. These options will still give your skin a deep clean and keep it hydrated without adding excess oil in these already oil-inducing months.

Moisturizer

The swap: In the winter, our skin drinks up the hydration from thick moisturizers and face creams. In the spring and summer, our skin naturally produces more oil and retains moisture better than in the colder months. Still, you should definitely use a moisturizer. There’s a common misconception that oily skin doesn’t need moisturizer, as it will just add grease and shine. In reality, if you don’t moisturize at all, your skin will probably produce even more oil to compensate for lack of hydration. The solution? A lightweight moisturizer that absorbs quickly and delivers skin-soothing and plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and marine algae to give you that summer glow.

Serum

The swap: Serums make a great addition to your skin-care routine in the winter – they penetrate deeply into the skin, packing a nutrient-rich punch with just a few drops. You don’t have to give up serums come spring- or summertime, but you should consider opting for a more lightweight formula. Oil-based serums are great for locking in moisture in the winter, but with higher temperatures and humidity, we need to let our skin breathe. Swap out your winter serum for one that’s water-based instead. You’ll get all of the same benefits of the ingredients, but without the added weight – which can lead to greasy skin and breakouts.

Sunscreen

The swap: Pretty much everyone agrees, sunscreen is the key to healthy skin, inside and out. Harmful UV rays create dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles on our complexions, but can also cause more serious damages to our health, like skin cancer. So, SPF is really important. Most of us only think about lathering on sunblock when we’re spending the day at the beach, but the truth is sunscreen should be a regular part of your skin-care routine – just like a face wash or moisturizer. In the winter, you can probably get away with using a moisturizer with a hint of added SPF, but in the sunny, warm months you should get something more substantial. Whether it’s a moisturizer with added SPF or a light sunscreen that won’t clog pores, there are plenty of great skin-protecting products out there.

Exfoliator

The swap: After a long, cold winter, your skin can’t help but be rough and dry. If you really want to get that natural, summer glow, you need to get rid of those leftover layers of dead skin from winter. A gentle exfoliant will slough off dead skin to reveal a fresh, clean face. There are a few ways to go about exfoliation – scrubs, peels, and exfoliation tools are all effective, though some may be better suited for certain skin types than others. You can continue to exfoliate during the summer (once or twice a week is enough for most skin types), but be mindful of when you choose to exfoliate – many exfoliants can make your skin more sensitive to the sun, which puts you at a greater risk of getting a bad burn.

