A Wisconsin man was put into a medically induced coma after vaping too much

A Wisconsin man was put in a medically induced coma after becoming sick from vaping too much, his brother said.

Patrick DeGrave said his 26-year-old brother, who has not been publicly named, was hospitalized at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington in critical condition this week after vaping THC, according to Fox 6 Now.

And DeGrave’s brother is not alone – doctors believe vaping is to blame in the hospitalizations of eight teens in Wisconsin over the last month, USA Today reported, though it is unclear what type of vapes they were using and where they were bought.

Hospital officials said the teens came into the Children’s Hospital in Wisconsin with extreme coughs, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Some had been vomiting and experienced diarrhea.

Many of the teens were treated with steroids and able to be released without needing supplemental oxygen at home.

DeGraves told Fox 6 Now that his brother had bought vape vials off the street.

He told USA Today that his brother had “pretty bad lung damage” when he went to the hospital.

“He was not breathing on his own at all yesterday. His heart was weak. They weren’t sure he was going to make it,” he said.

INSIDER had contacted Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington for further information on the case.

Michael Gutzeit, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, said at a press conference on Thursday that the longterm effects of vaping are still unknown, which causes further concern with the recent hospitlizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating the hospitlizations of the eight teens.

“Given the severity of the illness reported and that fact that it’s affecting children, this is a top priority,” Jonathan Meiman, chief medical officer with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, told USA Today.