The Withings Steel HR looks like a normal watch, but has a lot of smarts — save up to 40% on one for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. While you probably should have already bought a gift for the mother in your life, there are some pretty great deals out there that are worth considering in case you haven’t yet. Like, for example, this deal on the Withings Steel HR – which Withings is offering for up to a hefty 40% off.

The Withings Steel HR is a beautifully designed watch that boasts a number of smart features without being a full-on smartwatch with a touch display.

We included it as one of the best tech gifts for Mother’s Day, and for good reason. The device offers a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, activity tracking, notification support, and more. That’s all in a device that looks like a classic watch. To display all that information, the watch has a small display at the top of the face – and powering it all is a battery that will last 25 days on a charge.

Perhaps one of the best things about the Withings Steel HR is that it’s available in a range of different colors and styles. Body colors include gold, silver, and rose gold, and there are a ton of watch bands to choose from. Not only that, but the watch bands can also be swapped out; so if your mom decides she prefers a different band color or style after getting the watch, then it’s not too difficult to switch.