The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, is nothing short of magical. Potterheads from around the world visit the park to see their favorite locations, foods, and characters from the series come to life.

But no theme park is perfect – especially with Muggles on the loose.

Here are 20 photos that show the expectation versus the reality in Harry Potter’s world.

You can ride the Hogwarts Express into the Hogsmeade section of the park.

In June, a British railway company was looking for “Harry Potter” experts to work on a real version of the Hogwarts Express train.

However, the traffic at the mock King’s Cross station is almost as bad as the real one in London.

caption Boarding the Hogwarts Express. source Amy/Flickr

Fans flock to the real King’s Cross station on September 1 every year, the day the Hogwarts Express left in the books.

That first glimpse of Hogwarts is nothing short of magical …

caption Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. source Bank Haha/Shutterstock

Many fans still dream about attending Hogwarts someday.

though passionate “Harry Potter” fans have been known to get a little bit overexcited.

caption Seeing Hogwarts for the first time. source Scott Audette/Reuters

Many celebrities are hardcore “Harry Potter” fans, too.

Up close, the castle is just as impressive.

caption Hogwarts is the centerpiece of the park. source Chioric/Shutterstock

The castle is also the entrance to the ride “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.”

If you can get close, that is.

caption The castle is a popular spot in the park. source Gordon Tarpley/Flickr

Everyone wants a picture of Hogwarts.

Diagon Alley features famous spots like Gringotts, where goblins keep watch over the wizarding world’s bank accounts.

caption Diagon Alley. source Sheri Lowen/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images

You can exchange real money for Gringotts bank notes to use around the park or keep as a souvenir.

The alley gets pretty packed.

caption Diagon Alley at its peak. source osseous/Flickr

The Diagon Alley expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in 2014.

The stores in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade are full of wizarding novelties.

The park is full of delicious treats that you need to try.

But most of them are just storefront facades.

While these shops help the world look authentic, you can’t go inside.

Performers dressed as wizards and witches serenade crowds with songs.

caption Performers dressed as Hogwarts students perform in the park. source Walter/Flickr

The frog choir in Hogsmeade is not to be missed.

If only people would put their phones away.

caption Recording a performance in Diagon Alley. source osseous/Flickr

Celestina Warbeck, Mrs. Weasley’s favorite singer in the “Harry Potter” books, performs in Diagon Alley.

Butterbeer is a creamy treat only available at the park.

caption Butterbeer enthusiasts. source Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images

The park celebrated selling their millionth Butterbeer in 2011.

If you want to pay $7 for a cup of what is essentially cream soda.

The price of Butterbeer keeps increasing – regular Butterbeer was only $2.99 when the park opened.

The hallmark attraction is “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey,” a ride that takes visitors inside a Hogwarts castle packed with references to the books and movies.

caption The Mirror of Erised inside “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.” source HarshLight/Flickr

Some of the Hogwarts costumes worn by people working in the ride were reportedly used in the films and worn by extras.

Unfortunately, the ride sometimes requires un-magical maintenance.

caption It’s not all magical. source Jeff Kern/Flickr

Even magical rides need a tune-up now and then.

The line for “Forbidden Journey” snakes through different parts of Hogwarts, including a Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom with Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

caption Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. source Harshlight/Flickr

The ride features the actors from the “Harry Potter” movies.

The line can take hours, and not all of it is air conditioned.

caption The greenhouse portion of the “Forbidden Journey” line. source HarshLight/Flickr

Part of the line winds through an outdoor greenhouse.

You might run into actors from the “Harry Potter” films as you wander around the park.

caption James and Oliver Phelps, who played the Weasley twins, and Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, pose in front of Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes. source Kevin Kolczynski/Universal Orlando Resort via Getty Images

Actors from the “Harry Potter” movies have been known to visit from time to time.

But you’ll just be in the company of other enthusiastic Muggles.

caption Wizards and witches don’t have cell phones. source Scott Audette/Reuters

Being a “Harry Potter” fan makes you a better person, according to science.

