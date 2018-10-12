THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ 11 years later

caption Selena Gomez starred as Alex Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place.” source Disney Chanel and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On October 12, 2007, “Wizards of Waverly Place” premiered on Disney Channel. The show centered on the Russo family living in New York’s Greenwich Village. On the sitcom, siblings Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie), and Max (Jake T. Austin) inherited magical powers from their father (David DeLuise).

The kids trained to become the superior wizard throughout the sitcom’s four seasons, while learning lessons from their parents (who owned the Waverly Sub Station).

Here’s what the cast has been up to since the series debuted on Disney Channel 11 years ago.

Selena Gomez starred as middle child Alex Russo.

caption In the 2013 TV movie “The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex,” she cast a spell that resulted in two versions of herself — a good one and an evil counterpart. source Disney Channel

She was sassy and often responded to people with sarcastic remarks. Alex’s careless use of magic landed her in messy situations, but yet, she ended up earning the title of the Family Wizard.

Gomez’s role propelled her to fame, and she’s now a singer, actress, and collaborator with fashion brands.

caption Selena Gomez won her first Teen Choice Award in 2009. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Since “WOWP,” Gomez has become one of the most popular people on social media and had highly publicized relationships with Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.

Gomez has also been honored for her musical achievements and humanitarian work. She voiced the animated character Mavis in the “Hotel Transylvania” films and previously released two albums that peaked at No. 1.

The “Bad Liar” singer has released her own perfume, collaborated with companies like Puma and Coach, and is a UNICEF ambassador.

Her fashion and hair styles have evolved over the years, and she has been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. In September 2017, Gomez revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant, which she needed as a result of her lupus.

Most recently, the 26-year-old said that she would be taking a break from social media. In October 2018, People reported that Gomez was seeking treatment after an “emotional breakdown.”

The oldest Russo child, Justin, was played by David Henrie.

caption Justin Russo was a teacher’s pet. source Disney Channel

He was quite book smart and eventually became the headmaster of Wiz Tech.

Henrie continues to act, but he’s also writing and directing films. He’s going to be a father, too.

caption You might recognize David Henrie as Ted Mosby’s future son on “How I Met Your Mother.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by

The 28-year-old is directing a coming-of-age film titled “This Is the Year,” which stars his “WOWP” co-star Gregg Sulkin.

In April 2017, Henrie reunited with his Disney Channel family when he married former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill. In September 2018, the actor revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

In September 2018, Henrie was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun at Los Angeles International Airport. He later shared an apology online and the LA City Attorney’s Office has reportedly filed charges against Henrie for carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and possessing a weapon in a sterile area of the airport.

Jake T. Austin portrayed Max Russo.

caption He wasn’t the smartest sibling. source Disney Channel

Max loved eating sandwiches, so it wasn’t surprising that his father passed down the family’s Sub Station business to him at the end of the series.

Austin went on to star on Freeform’s “The Fosters” and voice characters in animated movies.

caption Jake T. Austin’s Instagram is filled with photos from his travels around the globe. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for “Flipping the Script”

He left the show after season two and was replaced by Noah Centineo. In a series of tweets in January 2017, the 23-year-old said that he parted ways with the drama series because he “just wanted to do roles with more substantive content.”

Most recently, the actor voiced the character Alex in “The Emoji Movie.”

Jennifer Stone played Alex’s quirky best friend Harper Finkle.

caption Harper had a big crush on Justin for a long time. source Disney Channel

Harper and Alex met in kindergarten and created the “crazy funky hat” song.

After the show ended, Stone stepped away from acting to study psychology and nursing.

caption Jennifer Stone has been open about dealing with type 1 diabetes. source Jennifer Stone/Instagam

“I’d been acting since I was six, so I took a break to go to school to just make sure that this is what I wanted to do and to just explore other options,” the 25-year-old told International Business Times.

Now, Stone is back to acting and will star in a holiday movie called “Santa Girl.”

Theresa Russo was played by Maria Canals-Barrera.

caption Alex often went to her mother for advice. source Disney Channel

She wasn’t fond of her children using magic around the house.

Canals-Barrera has guest-starred on shows like “Fuller House,” “The Last Man Standing,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

caption Maria Canals-Barrera has two children with husband David Barrera. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She also starred as Daniela on the short-lived show “Cristela.” When the 52-year old isn’t acting, she’s attending concerts with her daughters or showing support for her “WOWP” co-stars on social media.

David DeLuise starred as patriarch Jerry Russo.

caption The kids learned about the correct uses of magic through Jerry. source Disney Channel

He was once a wizard, but gave up his powers so he could marry Theresa (a mortal).

DeLuise has directed Nickelodeon series and continues appearing on shows and movies.

caption David DeLuise also directed a few episodes of “WOWP.” source David DeLuise/Instagram

DeLuise guest-starred on “Grey’s Anatomy, “Hawaii Five-0,” and “Baby Daddy.” Most recently, he appeared in the drama film “Unbroken: Path to Redemption.”

The 46-year-old also never passes up an opportunity to post a Disney Channel throwback.

Gregg Sulkin played Mason Greyback, Alex’s werewolf boyfriend.

caption Mason Greyback was afraid of clowns. source Disney Channel

He was mentioned on season two, but physically appeared and met Alex on season three. They had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Gregg Sulkin currently stars as Chase Stein on Marvel’s Hulu series “Runaways.”

caption Gregg Sulkin was born in London, England. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

He also had a recurring role as Ezra Fitzgerald’s brother, Wesley Fitzgerald, on “Pretty Little Liars” and starred on MTV’s “Faking It.”

The 26-year old dated actress Bella Thorne for one year before they mutually split in 2016.

Recently, Sulkin revealed that he’s writing an autobiography.

