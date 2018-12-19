A budget airline passenger died after having a medical emergency on a 4-hour flight to Italy

caption A stock image of a Wizz Air plane taking off from Burgas Airport, Bulgaria. source Miglena Pencheva/shutterstock

A budget airline was forced to abort a flight because a passenger had a medical emergency.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead not long after landing on Monday.

The Wizz Air flight was heading to Milan, Italy, from Kutaisi, Georgia. It diverted to Belgrade, Serbia.

The passenger was identified by local media as a Georgian woman, but Wizz Air said they couldn’t say who it was.

It is not known whether the passenger died during the flight, or after landing in Belgrade.

A budget airline passenger had a fatal “medical emergency” mid-way through a four-hour flight on Monday which forced the plane into an emergency landing.

Wizz Air flight W6 6411 was forced to abort its journey from Kutaisi Airport, Georgia, to Milan, Italy, and conduct an emergency landing at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla Airport in Serbia, the airline told Business Insider.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian budget carrier which operates mostly in Europe, especially Italy, Britain, Poland, Spain, and Romania.

Wizz Air told Business Insider the passenger experienced a “medical emergency” after take off, at which point cabin crew attempted to help them. The plane then made an emergency landing in Belgrade, where additional medics tried to save the passenger.

The plane took off at 3:50 p.m. and landed in Belgrade at 5:15 p.m. local time, around halfway through the flight.

caption The path of the Wizz Air flight on Monday. source Flight Radar

Aviation industry publication Aerotime said local media reported that the dead passenger was a woman from Georgia. It is not known whether the passenger died during the flight, or on the ground in Belgrade.

The full Wizz Air statement said: