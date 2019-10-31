2 of the worst goalkeeping displays of the season sees Liverpool and Arsenal produce a wild and stupid 10-goal thriller

caption Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher attempts to save Gabriel Martinelli’s shot. source Getty/Laurence Griffiths

A catalogue of errors, including two of the worst goalkeeping displays of the season, saw Liverpool FC beat Arsenal FC in a 10-goal Carabao Cup thriller on Wednesday.

The two teams scored five goals each in regular time, before Liverpool eventually won the match on penalties to seal a quarterfinal meeting with Aston Villa.

“We can talk about tactics but who cares on a night like this?” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said, according to the BBC. “What they did … I lost it really!”

The two clubs, who were both fielding inexperienced sides, scored five goals apiece in regular time, before Liverpool eventually won the tie on penalties, securing its place in the quarterfinals.

It took all of six minutes for the frenzy to get underway as Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi calamitously turned the ball into his own net, but fortunately, his blushes were spared in the 19th minute when Lucas Torreira leveled the scores, pouncing on Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s misplaced parry.

Kelleher was again at fault fewer than 10 minutes later when he fumbled the ball in a packed box for Gabriel Martinelli to lash it home, though he could do nothing to prevent the Brazilian’s second and Arsenal’s third in the 36th minute.

James Milner pulled one back from the penalty spot to make the scores 3-2, but he then gifted Arsenal and Ainsley Maitland-Niles a fourth just after the break with a short back pass to Kelleher.

The best, and the worst, was yet to come

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a stunning goal, his third in two games, to keep alive Liverpool’s hopes when he struck a sweet half-volley from 30 yards out in the 58th minute.

But the former Arsenal midfielder’s strike wasn’t the best of the night – that title belonged to Joe Willock, who thumped home an astonishing long range effort either side of two Divock Origi goals, both which Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez should have saved.

Origi’s second in the 94th minute sent the ,atch to penalties where Kelleher, who had a 90 minutes to forget, redeemed himself by saving Dani Ceballos’ spot kick and allow teenager Curtis Jones to score the decisive penalty.

Klopp happy with his youngsters, despite the mistakes

“We made some mistakes, we played some average passes,” said Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp after the thriller, according to the BBC.

“We were too open at times. We can talk about tactics but who cares on a night like this? I hoped for the boys they would have a game to remember. What they did … I lost it really!

“All our goals we scored were wonderful. If you don’t win nobody remembers it in three years, if it works out, the boys will remember it forever.”

Liverpool advance to the quarterfinals and play Aston Villa at an as yet unspecified date.

