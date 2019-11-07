Woman, 30, pushes child out of harm’s way before fatal accident at Lentor Ave – here’s what we know

The 30-year old woman was a domestic helper who was pushing a boy in a stroller while crossing the road, Stomp reported. Stomp reader

On Tuesday (Nov 5) morning, a 30-year-old woman pushed a two-year old boy out of harm’s way before getting fatally hit by a car.

The unidentified woman was unconscious when she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where she subsequently died, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The boy was conscious when he was taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

A 44-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death, ST said.

According to ST, police were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians at Lentor Avenue in the direction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, at about 10.55am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also quoted as saying that it responded to an accident at the same location and time on Tuesday.

It was raining when the incident occurred, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Reporters who visited the scene of the accident on Wednesday morning (Nov 6) saw prayer offerings placed on a grass patch by the road, Stomp said.

In the Stomp report, a bus captain identified as Ms Tan said she saw that the car’s windshield had shattered and the front of the car was wrecked.

A pair of women’s shoes lay on the road, some distance away, before police picked them up, said Lynn Aslina, 50, who sent photos of the accident to Stomp.

