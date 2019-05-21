A woman fled her vehicle after finding a spider in her lap, and the car ended up at the bottom of a river

A spider crawled onto a woman’s lap while she was driving in Northern Georgia, according to AJC.

She got scared and jumped out of the car without putting in park, according to NBC News.

The vehicle rolled into the nearby Etowah River.

She’s fine. Her vehicle, however, is sunk.

The woman, who has not been identified, is working with her car insurance provider to recover the vehicle, according to AJC.

And so, the woman, who has not been identified, stood and watched, as her car rolled away and ultimately plummeted into the nearby Etowah River.

By the time Georgia State Patrol officials had arrived to help the woman, her car was no longer visible, according to AJC.

“She stated that it floated downstream a few feet,” a Georgia State Patrol spokesman said. “And within seconds, it was totally submerged. A passerby in a boat attempted to locate the van, but without success.”

The woman was backing her car down a ramp near the river at the time of the incident so that she could easily deploy a kayak into the water, according to NBC News. This plan backfired when she and the spider crossed paths and she leaped out of her vehicle before parking it.

This isn’t the first spider-related car accident of late.

Last month, a woman saw a spider while driving and panicked. Ultimately, she totaled her vehicle and injured her leg. At the time, authorities said that spiders are a “contributing factor that is not covered too often” when talking about motor vehicle accidents.