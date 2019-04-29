A woman called the police on her husband in order to catch him having an extramarital affair, but was arrested on charges of making a false police report

caption Lewis called the Milbrook Police claiming there was a burglar in her home. There was not. source Google Maps

A woman believed her husband was having an extramarital affair, so she called the police claiming there was a burglar in their home in hopes that he would be caught in the act.

Her plan did not work.

Police did not find a burglar.

But upon searching the home, officers found drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, throughout the home – including in the bedroom of their 5-year-old child.

Amber Lewis, 33, was arrested on charges of making a false report, second-degree possession of marijuana, and chemical endangerment of a child.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Amber Lewis had a plan.

On Wednesday, Lewis, 33, called police claiming there was a burglar in her home. However, according to the Millbrook Police Department, there was no burglar in the home, and Lewis knew it.

Lewis, said the police, really called the authorities with the hope that they might catch her husband having an extramarital affair with another woman, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

But, as the New York Daily News reported, her alleged scare tactic did not work.

When police arrived on the scene, they spoke with Lewis and another woman who has not been identified. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, it became apparent that the suspected burglar was actually Lewis’ husband.

“She knew her husband was engaged in an extramarital affair and called the police on her husband and told us it was a burglary. What her goal was, I have no idea,” Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson told the newspaper. “Bottom line: You lie to the police, you go to jail.”

Read more: Police say an 8-year-old boy is a ‘hero’ for pulling his sister out of a moving car during a potential kidnapping

But once authorities were at the house, one more thing became evident: the “pervasive odor” of marijuana. When authorities swept the home they found drugs, including marijuana and cocaine, throughout the premises – including in the bedroom of the couple’s 5-year-old child, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

The drugs were sent to be tested at the Department of Forensic Science, according to the paper.

Lewis was arrested on charges of making a false report, second-degree possession of marijuana, and chemical endangerment of a child.

Johnson told the outlet that the husband will also face charges for the drugs found in the home and the other woman will face charges related to the false claim.

Lewis was being held in Elmore County Jail on a $12,500 bond, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

The police chief said that this case should be taken is a warning in the event that anyone else considers “dragging law enforcement into their personal issues.”

“Let this be a notice to anyone considering filing a false complaint like this,” Johnson said. “If you waste our resources like these people did then you can expect to be placed under arrest as well.”