A woman told Priyanka Chopra that she was a ‘hypocrite’ because of an old tweet about India in a now-viral exchange

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas. source Jared Siskin/Getty Images

A woman named Ayesha Malik criticized actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas during a Q&A at Los Angeles’ BeautyCon on Saturday.

Malik called Chopra Jonas a “hypocrite” for a February tweet she said was “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” while the actress was a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.

In the tweet that Malik referenced, Chopra Jonas wrote “Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces,” which can translate to “Hail India.”

At the time, India had announced that it launched airstrikes in Pakistan, which resulted in escalating hostilities between the neighboring countries.

Chopra Jonas responded to Malik by saying that she has “many friends from Pakistan” and that “war is not something that I am really fond of but I am patriotic.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A woman confronted actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas for “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan” in a tweet Chopra Jonas shared in February when India and Pakistan’s hostilities were escalating to the point of airstrikes.

The encounter took place at Saturday’s BeautyCon in Los Angeles, after the woman, Ayesha Malik, was given the microphone to ask the Bollywood star a question. Malik later shared video clips of the moment to Twitter.

“So it was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you’re a bit of a hypocrite,” Malik said to Chopra Jonas. “You tweeted on February 26, ‘Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces.'”

“Jai Hind” translates into many forms including “Hail India,” and is a slogan with a long history of patriotism and military salutation. Indian political leader, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, popularized “Jai Hind” as a salutation for soldiers of his Indian National Army, according to The Indian Express.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this ???????? close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

“You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this,” Malik continued. “As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war.”

Someone then took the mic away from Malik.

“I hear you, whenever you’re done venting. Got it, done? OK cool,” Chopra Jonas began her response.

“So, I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India, and war is not something that I am really fond of but I am patriotic,” Chopra Jonas said. “So, I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”

Chopra Jonas, who’s been a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador since 2016, then told Malik, “The way you came at me, right now – girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love, don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself.”

“But thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice,” Chopra Jonas added.

Malik then took to Twitter and wrote that it was “hard” hearing Chopra Jonas talk about “being neighbors and love each other” after the tweet she shared in February.

“She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the ‘bad guy’ – as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible,” Malik wrote in another tweet.

In February, India announced that it had launched airstrikes in Pakistan territory alleging it was targeting a terrorist camp. Shortly after that, Pakistan announced that it also carried out airstrikes and shot down Indian jets.

The incident marked the first time in history that the two nuclear-armed powers called for airstrikes against each other, and have already “exchanged fire in more than a dozen locations,” according to CNBC.

The BeautyCon moment between Chopra Jonas and Malik sparked a heated debate online about the complicated nature of the current hostilities between India and Pakistan.

People specifically focused on Chopra Jonas’ response, condemning them as “irresponsible.”

Priyanka Chopra tweeted ‘Jai Hind’ which actually was supporting an act of war in the region. She could have said ‘here’s hoping peace returns to the region’ yada yada but she chose to cheer a state action that was leading to war between two nuclear states 2/n — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) August 12, 2019

Good to know Priyanka has Pakistani friends. I have many Indian friends. Disappointing that she, as an 'Ambassador' of Goodwill, did not leverage the opportunity to promote active dialogue towards peace & share what she can do to de-escalate the problems in Kashmir. — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) August 11, 2019

She said "thanks girls" which was basically a power show just to make her feel validated.

She didn't even give a genuine answer to that question and went on further mock the girl in order to discredit her by asking her not to embarrass herself.#PriyankaChopra — Arya Suresh (@thecuriouself) August 12, 2019

Others also came to her defense, gathering that the slogan, “Jai Hind,” doesn’t necessarily mean she was advocating for war.

This outrage against Priyanka Chopra tweeting in support of her country's army (Indian army) after it was viciously attacked by terror funded groups of Pakistan is sickening. Also, tweeting in favour of your army is not supporting nuclear war. — Matilda Briggs (@CattyBriggs) August 12, 2019

Nuclear explosion between Pakistan & India. Thankfully, it’s only over Twitter. If you want to see the divide on the subcontinent follow the thread #priyanka @priyankachopra vs @Spishaa. FYI Priyanka did not advocate nuclear war, as the Q claimed. pic.twitter.com/0dtYaAC7pg — Asra Q. Nomani, PI (@AsraNomani) August 11, 2019

That girl asking Priyanka chopra the question at beautycon LA was so obviously yelling at her. PC was absolutely right in telling her to stop yelling. She’s not a fucking politician so why are y’all so up her ass for simply saying jai hind?? — shreya (@shreyaa__m) August 12, 2019

However other people, including Malik, hoped that the moment would help bring more attention to the civil and political unrest currently taking place in Kashmir. The state in India was autonomous until India revoked its special status on August 5.

According to The New York Times, India then began “sending in thousands of army troops” to stop any “possible unrest the move would bring in a disputed territory fought over by India and Pakistan.”

The press will be more likely to cover Kashmir via this Priyanka Chopra story than they have been since India more unabashedly started violating the human rights of Kashmiris. — suri (@HIMANSHU) August 11, 2019

Kudos for confronting Chopra. That's a smart way to bring attention to the Kashmir issue. We need more voices like you. Job well done. #PriyankaChopra #Kashmir — Success Path ???????????????? (@iFaisalKarim) August 12, 2019

Kashmir, which lies between India and Pakistan, is currently under lockdown with millions of people without access to means of communication as well as basic necessities like milk, according to a recent report from The New York Times.