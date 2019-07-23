A woman claims she was racially profiled during her engagement at the Angry Orchard cider farm

caption Angry Orchard hard cider. source LunaseeStudios/Shutterstock

A couple got engaged at Angry Orchard cider farm this weekend. They claim they were racially profiled by the staff there.

In a Facebook post, Cathy-Marie Hamlet detailed what happened. She said staff came up to her and her friends accusing them of having stolen a T-shirt from the farm’s gift shop.

The second time, Hamlet confronted the staff. “I know you’re just doing your job, but I can’t help but wonder if this is because we’re Black. We’re the only Black people here at your establishment,” she said. Staff denied this, she wrote.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, Angry Orchard said it has apologized and fired the security guard.

On Sunday, Cathy-Marie Hamlet’s boyfriend proposed to her during a trip to the Angry Orchard farm in Walden, New York. But in a now-viral Facebook post, Hamlet claims that her boyfriend’s proposal was interrupted by a venue security guard who racially profiled her and her friends.

Hamlet said the racial profiling began just before her boyfriend proposed. In her post, she said that they made the trip out from Manhattan to celebrate her boyfriends 40th birthday and “to enjoy an afternoon with some hard cider.”

Hamlet, who goes by Marie Cleone on Facebook, told NBC News she feels “confused and conflicted over what to do now and how to move forward.”

In her Facebook post, Hamlet wrote that their group was first approached by security before her boyfriend proposed.

“My boyfriend walked me out to an empty table on the lawn, and before we could sit down, a young lady from security approached us and said to him, ‘I’m sorry sir, but I have to check you back pocket. I was told that you stole a t-shirt from from the gift store,'” Hamlet wrote. “My boyfriend then emptied all of his pockets, while still trying to keep the ring box hidden from my sight.”

After that, the security guard left, Hamlet wrote. But it wasn’t long before the same guard returned – in the middle of her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, the Facebook post said.

“I’m sorry, I need to check your bag. I was told that he gave it to you, and you put it in your bag,” the security guard said.

Hamlet wrote that she emptied her bag, which was not “even large enough to fit a t-shirt.” There was no shirt in the bag, Hamlet said. At this point, she decided to confront the guard, as it was the second time her group had been spoken to about the theft.

“I know you’re just doing your job, but I can’t help but wonder if this is because we’re black. We’re the only black people here at your establishment,” Hamlet said to the security guard, according to her post. The guard said this wasn’t the case, according to Hamlet.

Hamlet wrote that after this confrontation, the guard left, and her boyfriend was able to propose. She said yes and their six friends cheered. As they celebrated the happy news, the same guard returned for the third time with additional members of the security team, Hamlet wrote.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t realize you all were a part of the same party,” the guard said, according to Hamlet. “I have to check all of your purses and pockets.”

“Of course my friends told them none of us stole a t-shirt from their establishment, at which point they started getting aggressive and saying that not only them, but also patrons saw my boyfriend steal the shirt and/or transfer it to me to put in my bag!” Hamlet wrote.

In her Facebook post, she said that security one security guard suggested that another should call the police. “I asked them, ‘Do you have security cameras here?’ And they said yes. So I said, ‘Well then you need to go and roll back your tape and see that nobody here stole anything from you guys,'” Hamlet wrote. “Security started taking our pictures, recording video, and took a picture of my license plate number.”

At this point, she said the group decided to leave “rather than be attacked by the multiple security guards.”

“I have never been so humiliated in my life, myself and some of my friends left Angry Orchard in tears,” she wrote. “On what was supposed to be one of the best days of my life, I was chased out of Angry Orchard by security who followed us all the way to the parking lot. I’m sorry, and not to sound pretentious, but as a doctor, I have no reason to steal a $28 T-shirt when I could afford to buy ALL of the T-shirts in their gift shop.”

In a statement to INSIDER, Angry Orchard said the manager who was responsible for Sunday’s incident has been removed from her position.

“We reached out and spoke directly with the guest involved to express our sincerest apology and offered to make it right. We badly mishandled the situation and our team overreacted. We’re extremely embarrassed this happened and have taken the immediate steps to remove the manager who was on-duty from her role and replace members of the security team,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also apologized and said the cidery is working to do better and plans to have trainings in the future.

“We are also making sure that everyone on our team, from cidermakers to security, completes additional training in the areas of security awareness and unconscious bias to prevent something like this from happening in the future. We’re deeply sorry that our guests were mistreated,” the spokesperson said. “The situation doesn’t reflect our values of respect for all and creating a welcoming environment for all our guests.”

A similar statement was also issued on the brand’s social media.