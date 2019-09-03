A woman who summited Everest in just 2 weeks fasted during intense workouts and slept in oxygen-starved chambers to prepare for the journey

caption Roxanne Vogel. source Roxanne Vogel/Instagram: @roxymtngirl

It normally takes months to complete a summit of Mount Everest, as climber’s bodies slowly adjust to hiking at altitude.

Athlete and nutrition scientist Roxanne Vogel finished her 2019 climb in 10 days.

To train for the feat, she slept and worked in a special altitude-simulating chamber for years.

She also completed grueling five hour-plus workouts on no food and limited her carb intake, hoping her body would learn to reach for fat stores more easily when she was low on energy during her climb.

Roxanne Vogel sleeps in a plastic-walled tent every night that is low on oxygen, and high on nitrogen. After waking up, she heads to work at Gu nutrition labs, a fitness company that sells energy gels, chews, and drinks for athletes, where yet another oxygen-starved chamber awaits.

“I actually do a lot of calls in the chamber, because it’s just an easy way to get some time in,” Vogel told Insider, stepping out of the oxygen-depleted environment and into the more breathable air of her Berkeley, California office.

The oxygen level inside her chamber and bed tent can hover as low as 10% oxygen, a level similar to the thin mountain air at Everest base camp.

“You’ll notice shortness of breath, sometimes you just feel like you’re not thinking as clearly, or it’s harder to find the right word,” she said of the work space.

But she still tries to get in at least two oxygen-starved hours every workday, and then another eight or so at home while she’s sleeping. This technique, along with grueling fasted workouts and a diet of low-carb, high-fat foods, is what Vogel says enabled her to complete an ascent of Mount Everest in May, traveling from her home in California to the top of the world’s highest peak, and back again, in just two weeks total.

caption Vogel uses oxygen-deprived chambers both at home and at work to prepare for high-altitude races and hikes. source Roxanne Vogel

Vogel is now planning a trek in Antarctica this winter, where she’ll complete her goal of climbing the highest mountains on every continent (the “seven summits,” as they’re called) while still relying on the same eating and breathing tools that sent her racing through Tibet last spring.

Vogel is part of a growing tribe of athletes who use oxygen-starved chambers to improve performance

Vogel has been experimenting with the oxygen-deprived Hypoxico chamber at work since her Gu office installed it in 2017.

First, she used it to scale four South American volcanoes, including the Ojos del Salado, the highest active volcano in the world. She climbed to that peak, over 22,600 feet high, in five days, which she says is “like a third the amount of time that it would normally take,” because she’d been using the chamber.

That’s where she first got the idea that the same technique might work for a “rapid ascent” on Everest, a peak that people typically spend at least a month getting acclimated to by taking short day hikes from base camp to get their brains and bodies used to high-altitude oxygen deprivation.

“I thought, maybe it’s possible – and I am a researcher and a scientist at heart,” she said. “I really wanted to be able to collect data and see what happens to the body when you actually do something like this.”

The reason the chamber technique works has to do with how our bodies deal with being oxygen-deprived. When human bodies undergo hypoxia (oxygen starvation), they respond by triggering a hormone in the kidneys that sends a signal to the body to pump out more, larger red blood cells. These blood cells, in turn, cart more oxygen out from the lungs into the body’s muscles and organs, giving them a boost.

The oxygen-depriving high-altitude acclimatization technique she uses has also been dangerous at times. One night, Vogel turned the dial up too high, altitude-wise, on her sleeping chamber, and ended up at about 50% oxygen saturation. Thats’s dangerous enough to be hospitalized.

Her colleagues were not amused.

“I have co-workers who are like, ‘If you ever don’t show up by like 10:00 AM, we’re coming to your house,'” she said.

Michael Phelps slept in an oxygen-deprived chamber to train for the Olympics

Vogel isn’t the only one who trains this way. Swimmer Michael Phelps also slept in a Hypoxico chamber when he was training for the Olympics.

caption Michael Phelps. source Harry How/Getty

“You know, at altitude you produce more blood cells, so you recover faster,” Phelps told Access Hollywood at the time.

Though it’s still a somewhat controversial technique, many small studies have shown this kind of high-altitude training, where athletes “live high” by resting at altitude, but “train low” by performing workouts around sea level, can provide a host of performance benefits, improving the efficiency of how runners use energy and giving Nordic skiers a racing advantage, all with relatively low health risks.

Because Vogel’s altitude chamber is normobaric, she can move in and out of it safely and quickly, without worrying about any dangerous pressure changes (like divers with the bends.)

caption One of Vogel’s training meals included high-fat foods like avocado and egg, as well as lots of high-fiber veggies, which have some carbs in them. source Roxanne Vogel

Vogel also uses carbs “strategically” and eats a lot of fat

Vogel also trained her stomach for Everest, teaching her body how to run on fat. It’s a strategy ultra-marathoners and endurance athletes increasingly adhere to in training. While there is still some debate about how well the technique works, small-scale studies suggest it can boost performance and improve the way that athletes use fat stores when they need them.

A growing number of endurance athletes like Vogel love how the strategy makes them feel, too.

“It makes you really bomb-proof,” she said.

In addition to limiting how many carbs Vogel ate while she got ready for Everest, her trainers also had her complete rigorous workouts while in a fasted state, hoping to improve her body’s ability to burn fat on demand, with no carbs on deck. At times, she trained up to five and half hours while fasting.

It’s an unexpected strategy for someone who works at a company that makes fast-acting energy gels for athletes.

“We do carbs for athletes, that’s what we make,” Vogel said.

While she does use Gu sometimes, and says that carbs are “one of the greatest supplements known to mankind,” she believes this is most true when they’re used during and after races and long, high-intensity routines. She’ll often have some fruit or a carb-filled recovery drink after a workout.

Vogel’s fasting helped prepare her for a worst-case scenario on Everest

Vogel also fasted while training for Everest to prepare for worst-case scenarios. She approached the apex of Everest from the much quieter (and more technically challenging) Tibetan side of the summit, not the more popular Everest climbing route in neighboring Nepal.

She didn’t have to contend withe the deadly traffic jams that were happening around the same time on the Nepalese side of the mountain.

Still, there was one part of the trek Vogel wasn’t prepared for.

“On the summit day I had a total fueling malfunction,” Vogel said. “I was wearing the oxygen mask for the first time, and I wasn’t able, or willing, to expend the energy to take the mask away from my face to feed myself properly. So I ended up eating like 200 calories in 16 hours or whatever during summit day.”

She said it’s the kind of nightmare situation her trainers likely had in the back of their minds when they pushed her to train for hours at a time in a fasted state.

“I think because of all the fasted training I did, I was really able to draw energy from my own body stores, and that’s why I didn’t have a problem with it,” she said. (Vogel also drank small amounts of ketone esters near the summit, an energy source that isn’t a fat, carb, or protein. It was developed by the military to help improve soldiers’ performance and keep brain fog at bay.)

After spending years training her body to survive (and even thrive) at new heights, the one thing she had not prepared to deal with on the trek was removing an oxygen mask and feeding herself on top of the world.

“I was like, ‘Well I know I’m not going to die, but this is just too much work,” she said of eating on the peak. “I’d rather focus on putting one foot in front of the other.”