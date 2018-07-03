Video shows a woman confronting EPA administrator Scott Pruitt in a Washington, DC restaurant

caption Kristin Mink confronts EPA administrator Scott Pruitt in a restaurant in Washington, DC. source Screenshot via Kristin Mink/Facebook

A woman confronted EPA administrator Scott Pruitt at a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Monday, in the latest encounter between a member of the public and a Trump administration official.

Video of the incident was posted on Facebook, showing the woman, who identifies herself on her Facebook profile as Kristin Mink, criticizing Pruitt for decisions he has made at the EPA, and accusing him of failing to protect the environment.

“We deserve to have someone at the EPA who actually does protect our environment; someone who actually does believe in climate change and actually takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children,” Mink said.

“So, I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out,” she added. Pruitt can be seen listening to Mink silently. The video ends shortly after she finished speaking. Mink says Pruitt left the restaurant before she returned to her seat.

Watch the encounter below:

Pruitt has been at the center of multiple scandals at the EPA since the Senate confirmed the Trump appointee in early 2017. The latest unflattering news surrounding Pruitt emerged on Monday with a CNN report in which a whistleblower claimed Pruitt kept “secret” calendars to hide “controversial meetings” and calls with industry representatives.

President Donald Trump has remained publicly supportive of Pruitt, despite the EPA chief’s scandals.

The confrontation on Monday follows similar encounters between Trump administration officials and the public in recent weeks. A crowd heckled Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a restaurant last month, at the height of the turmoil over the administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller reportedly faced similar treatment days earlier. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia because of her affiliation with Trump.

California Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters capitalized on the growing dissent last month, calling on people to stare down Trump administration officials in public and “tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”