A woman decorated her makeup desk with framed screenshots of beauty YouTubers crying in their apology videos

caption A woman’s makeup desk decorated with photos of YouTubers crying in apology videos. source Alita007/Twitter

One social-media user has found a creative way to spruce up her beauty space.

On Saturday, a Twitter user – who goes by Alita007 online – shared a photo of her makeup desk covered in framed photos of beauty YouTubers. Each image was screenshotted from a different apology video, in which a makeup mogul tearfully apologized for their part in an online controversy.

In the caption of their tweet, Alita007 quoted a 1997 Dido track called “Thank You,” suggesting that the photos help them to remember that things aren’t “so bad.”

“Decorating my beauty space like: ‘My tea’s gone cold/I’m wondering why I got out of bed at all/The morning rain clouds up my window/And I can’t see at all/And even if I could it’ll all be gray/Put your picture on my wall/It reminds me that it’s not so bad/It’s not so bad.'”

Included on her desk are framed photos of Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, James Charles, Shane Dawson, and Nikita Dragun. Manny MUA, Tati Westbrook, Laura Lee, and Gabriel Zamora were also included.

Of the nine YouTube stars mentioned, at least three have previously made apology videos for racist remarks they’ve made online: Star, Lee, and Dawson.

Charles, Westbrook, Zamora, Dragun, and Manny, on the other hand, have made apology videos regarding public feuds they’ve had with fellow YouTubers.

Hill’s video was entirely different, as she previously apologized for selling lipsticks that some said were damaged and caused swelling and irritation on the lips.

Since sharing their photo, Alita007 has received tons of positive feedback on Twitter, with some calling her decorative idea “genius.”

Speaking to Insider, Alita007 says she was inspired to decorate her beauty space when she found herself crying.

“I had two wisdom teeth taken out and I was in pain crying,” she said. “I kept looking in the mirror to try and see which YouTuber I looked like. I said it would be easier if I had their pictures on my wall and I just new I had to see that idea through.”

She also said she wasn’t trying to shade any particular YouTuber, as she finds “a lot of inspiration from their makeup videos.”

“I just want them to know this comes a place of love,” Alita007 said of the YouTubers on her wall. “They are all amazing.”

“We have all made mistakes – the only difference is we’re not all public figures who have to sit in front of a camera to apologize to millions, so that must really suck,” she said. “But everyone deserves second chances. I’m just happy the videos exist so I can have my pictures for my wall.”