A woman fell 115-feet to her death after posing for a cliffside photo to celebrate the end of a lockdown

caption Waterfalls in Duden Park in Antalya, Turkey. source Sergey KPI/Shutterstock

A woman plunged 115 feet to her death while posing near the edge of a cliff for a photo to celebrate the end of a lockdown in Turkey.

Olesya Suspitsyna, who is originally from Kazakhstan but was working in Turkey as a tour guide, was visiting the Duden Park in Antalya with a friend on Sunday.

The 31-year-old climbed over a safety fence to pose for the picture in front of the park’s famous waterfalls when she slipped on the grass and fell to her death.

The friends wanted to celebrate the end of a weekend curfew imposed by the Turkish government on April 10, which is part of the country’s lockdown measures.

Suspitsyna was pronounced dead at the scene, with police declaring it an accident.

Here is a Facebook picture of Suspitsyna posing in front of the same waterfalls last year.

Suspitsyna, who was described by friends and family as a “smart and cheerful person,” will be buried in her native city of Kostanay on Saturday, the Post reported.

Turkey has taken a different approach with its lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the government implemented a 48-hour curfew over weekends for 31 provinces, affecting almost three-quarters of Turkey’s population, according to CNN. Other measures include making it mandatory to wear face masks, social distancing, and restrictions of movement between different regions.

At the time of writing, the country has over 120,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Worldometer.