Woman drove 150 miles per hour while drunk to ‘teach her son a lesson,’ police say

caption Sunita Jairam, 48, was arrested Sunday. source Fayatte County Detention Center

A woman in Kentucky was arrested Sunday in connection with driving drunk with her son in the car to teach him a lesson, according to police records.

Sunita Jairam, 48, told police that she “drank a bunch of beer and got in her car to drive to teach her son a lesson” and that she drove up to 150 miles per hour, according to arrest records.

Her son told officers that he tried to get out several times but that Jairam kept the door locked.

Sunita Jairam, 48, was arrested Sunday by the Lexington Police Department on charges of drunk driving and endangering a minor.

Jairam told police she “drank a bunch of beer and got in her car to drive to teach her son a lesson,” according to the arrest citation obtained by the Lexington Herald Leader.

She also told police she had been drinking all day before getting in the car, which she said she drove at up to 150 miles an hour. Records show that, upon arrest, her blood-alcohol content was 0.161%, twice the legal limit.

Jairam’s son reportedly told officers that he tried to get out of the car several times but couldn’t because the door was locked.

WKYT reported that Jairam smelled of alcohol and was slurring her speech when she was pulled over.

Jairam was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and held on $2,500 bond. Her inmate profile on the detention center’s website showed two previous booking photos, which the Herald Leader reported were charges for public intoxication and speeding.

Jairam is due in court Monday.

Kentucky law states that second-time DUI offenders may be required to install an ignition-interlock device in their car, which will prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver’s blood-alcohol concentration exceeds 0.02%.

WKYT previously reported that there were approximately 4,000 vehicle collisions involving alcohol in Kentucky in 2017, causing more than 1,800 injuries and 121 deaths.